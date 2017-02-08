Stolen pie van mystery deepens with Gladstone sighting

A Rockhampton pie van which was stolen this morning has been recovered in Gladstone.

A PIE van that was stolen from Rockhampton today has been found dumped in Gladstone.

The pie van, which was reportedly stolen at 5am from a Pie Guru's store, was found in a car park at a set of units on Off Ln in Gladstone.

Police were alerted to the location of the pie van at about 4pm but so far no arrests have been made.

Forensic officers were on scene before a tow truck was called in to take it back along the Bruce Hwy to Rockhampton.

The car appeared not to be damaged in any significant way.

Earlier, Pie Guru owner Stevan Davies told the Morning Bulletin that he had just backed the van into the driveway in preparation for loading stock when two male thieves were allegedly caught on CCTV helping themselves to the work van.

"I had only just backed it into the loading dock to load it. I went inside and sat down in the office when I looked up in the CCTV monitor and noticed the van was gone," he said.

"I ran outside and sure enough it was gone.

"I looked at the CCTV footage and two men have taken it. One of them actually pushed the van out of the driveway."

Anyone who has any information about the stolen pie van are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.