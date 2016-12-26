Stockland newsagent changing things up

NEW DIRECTION: newsXpress at Stockland Gladstone assistant manager Sarah Coombs is excited about the store's expansion.

NEWSAGENTS have changed dramatically in the past two decades and that's why newsXpress at Stockland Gladstone is changing too.

The newsagent has just expanded and assistant manager Sarah Coombs said they were not just about newspapers and magazines any more.

She said they did not want to look like a newsagent.

"We want to be different and we want to try new things,” Ms Coombs said.

"We're hoping in 2017 to do things that other people in Gladstone aren't doing.

"We don't want to see trade go outside of the town.”

Ms Coombs said they would be stocking different things like gifts and not just traditional items.

The newsagent finished their expansion just before Christmas.

"We made some changes, the old shop was not quite what we wanted... so we decided to change it up,” Ms Coombs said.

Previously the newsagent, which is next to BWS in Stockland, was 169sqm, part of the liquor store was the newsagent. Ms Coombs said newsXpress then shrunk to 50sqm and had now extended lengthways to 135sqm.