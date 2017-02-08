Sticky-fingered house cleaner helped herself to the liquor cabinet

Being fired didn't stop Sharon Anne Swanton from returning to the home.

A STICKY-fingered house cleaner with a taste for alcohol has gone before court on two burglary charges.

Sharon Anne Swanton pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to two counts of burglary.

Prosecutor Gavin Reece said sometime between September 24 and October 7 last year, Swanton took a bottle of rum and a bottle of Coca Cola from the house.

Mr Reece said Swanton was consequently fired from her job, but did eventually replace what she stole.

Between November 6 and 17 Swanton again entered the home, this time without permission as she was no longer working there, and took two bottles of rum and a piggy bank.

Mr Reece said she was in the company of her daughter, who had been separately charged, on both occasions.

Swanton had already been sentenced to 12 months probation for a third, near identical offence in October.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said if the three charges had been heard in court together, Swanton would not have received a higher penalty than the 12 months probation.

For that reason, Ms Ho convicted Swanton with no further punishment.