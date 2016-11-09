'Stay local': Business gives vote of confidence for Gladstone industry

FOR a Mackay scaffolding business the timing was right to expand its services to Gladstone this month.

Long-term Chapple St business, Gladstone Scaffolding Services, was purchased by MI Scaffolding, with the business trading as of last weekend.

While a new business has taken over at the premises, MI Scaffolding has reassured Gladstone companies and prospective employees it would have a strong focus on "keeping it local".

Human resources and office manager Semonne Leggett said the business expansion allowed them to tap into new markets, including Gladstone's big industries.

Despite the construction downturn in Gladstone, Ms Leggett said the business was confident about its expansion.

The business, which employs up to 120 people throughout the Mackay and Central Queensland area, is already servicing the ports and other major industry hubs in Gladstone.

"Scaffolding will always be a necessity to carry out maintenance works safely and there will always be a requirement for access and support requirements and MI Scaffold can see the need in Gladstone," Ms Leggett said.

"With major construction coming off in the Gladstone region, MI Scaffold has seen the opportunity to offer ongoing maintenance and construction punch list access requirements where required, for the region's various businesses and industries.

"It is a big move and there's always risks involved but we have a lot of faith in the business down there."

She said they would soon open up new job opportunities for Gladstone residents interested in scaffolding.

"(MI Scaffold's director) John Van Polen's vast experience and passion for scaffolding ensures things are done right the first time, and is something we intend to endorse in the Gladstone area," Ms Leggett said.

"We will keep all our trade local in Gladstone and look to support the community where we can, we will be looking to employ locals and have the business stay local. That's very important to us ... it keeps business alive."

MI Scaffolding also offers residential and small business services.

The Gladstone office is at 48 Chapple St.