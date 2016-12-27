State misses out on $850m LNG royalty pay day

The first "traditional" Moss-type LNG carrier arrived at the Port of Gladstone last week. Photo Contributed

BEFORE construction began on Curtis Island then Labor Premier Anna Bligh expected the government to rake in about $850 million in royalties from the LNG sector.

At the time the Bligh government committed to spend half of the $850 million windfall on either a "future fund” for education and training in schools or on individual trust funds, with newborns receiving between $7800 and $9500 to spend on education and training after the age of 18.

But these lofty projections have fallen well short, with figures released in the latest Mid-Year Fiscal and Economic Review revealing the government received only $68 million from the LNG sector in royalty payments this financial year.

In 2014 the State Government LNG royalty projections expected to raise $467 million in 2017 but these estimates have also been slashed.

In the next financial year the Queensland Government is banking on raising $68 million in LNG royalties, $120 million by 2018 and $250 million by 2020.

Although Tax Justice Network researcher Jason Ward was taken aback by how much the former government miscalculated its LNG royalties, he said the economic climate around LNG had changed significantly since 2011.

"To be fair because the Queensland system is just a straight up royalties system, production (on Curtis Island) hasn't been going for long and once it does ramp up, one would hope the government would collect more,” Mr Ward said.

"(The Bligh projection) was a little pie in the sky but it would have been based on much higher global expectations on prices.

"It's obvious but the big factor is the dramatic change in the price of LNG... which although is pegged to global oil prices, is mostly sold under long term contracts.”

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil was sitting at about $55 yesterday, is a big drop from highs of more than $100 a barrel two years ago.

"The Queensland royalty system is different from the federally (applied) Petroleum Resources Rent Tax and so while the PRRT is profit based, for Queensland it comes down to wellhead prices, which the companies usually get to determine,” Mr Ward said.

"You've also got to remember that these LNG companies had a lot of cost over runs which plays a big part in when they make a profit.”