Star shoots back to where it all began

Gladstone man Dale Pengelly will be performing in West End to Broadway, touring Queensland over February and March.

WHEN he was a kid growing up in Gladstone, Dale Pengelly missed out on going to the Capricorn Caves because he was a "naughty boy”

However that will change in March, when he performs in the musical West End to Broadway.

"I'm looking forward to singing in the (Capricorn) Caves because it's a natural atrium with natural acoustics,” Pengelly said.

"I'm so excited to get in the caves because I missed out on school trip because I was a naughty boy.

"Now after 43 years of missing the field trip, I'm getting my field trip and am being paid to go there.”

Pengelly said the iconic songs from the classic musical would be influenced by cabaret and combined with other musical theatre favourites.

"It's a great little choice of material ... everyone will be familiar with every song in the repertoire,” he said.

Songs from classics like Singin' in the Rain, Top Hat, Wizard of Oz, Chicago, Moulin Rouge, Aladin and Into the Woods, will be part of this production.

Pengelly has been performing on stages across Australia for three decades and it's something he has dreamed of doing since he was 13-years-old.

"I wasn't floundering at 16 going 'um-ah um-ah',” Pengelly said. "I was a very lucky one.”

"I cant believe any of this has happened ... I'm a jack of all trades and a master of none.”

The Gladstone performer decided to take the plunge and move to Melbourne in 1980, pursuing his dreams at the Australian Ballet School.

"It was such a culture shock but the absolute best thing to do, it was a case of sink or swim,” Pengelly said.

"It's the best way to get strong quickly.”

Pengelly started in ballet at 17-years-old and after 15 years had the opportunity to perform in musical theatre in productions, including Hot Shoe Shuffle, Singin' in the Rain, The Boy From Oz and his current production West End to Broadway, which will tour Queensland.

When he's not performing, teaching or choreographing, the musical theatre star tries to see his 13-year-old daughter on the Sunshine Coast, or get back to Gladstone.

"My 2000 cousins are still here and mum and dad are still here,” Pengelly said. "I had a wonderful childhood.”