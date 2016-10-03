Star returns and a new hobby starts

GOOD SPORTS: Ashley Hare has a go at long jump at her first Little Athletics session in two years.

AFTER recovering from a broken arm, two torn hip flexors and shin splints 14-year-old Ashley Hare returned to Little Athletics on Saturday.

The Capricornia representative javelin thrower had not been to a club session in two years after deciding to focus on touch football at the end of her under-12 season.

"I started to get competitive with touch and I was getting injured a lot so I focused on that,” she said.

"I was still doing well at school athletics and thought it would be really beneficial if I got back into club athletics.”

Her form in athletics has made her rethink her priorities.

"I am probably going to stop doing touch,” she said. "I'll still do my school team stuff but I want to focus on athletics,” she said.

The 14-year-old had representative training in Rockhampton yesterday and will go to school today before heading off to a touch competition for the rest of the week.

In two weeks she will miss more school for a Capricornia athletics competition.

While Ashley was taking her athletics seriously on Saturday, Imogen Stonely was not.

The six-year-old was at her second Little Athletics.

She decided to give it ago after enjoying her school's sports carnival this year.

"We don't win high jump or any event,” she said.

"It is just our personal bests and about having fun.”

Just like Ashley, her favourite event is javelin.

"I like the shotput and also like the javelin because they're fun,” she said.