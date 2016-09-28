'Silly politics' ruining CQ's once-in-a-generation projects

FUNDING: Rookwood Weir is expected to be backed in an announcement by Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister. INSET: MP Michelle Landry tours the site with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.

WATER supply minister Mark Bailey's refusal to sign an agreement with the Federal Government which would see $20 million of grants distributed for dam feasibility studies in central Queensland beggars belief.

Central Queensland projects being held up include $2million towards the Rookwood Weir Development feasibility study and $225,000 towards providing water security and economic growth in Clermont.

>>$130m funding for infrastructure project to bring 300 jobs

FUNDING: Rookwood Weir is expected to be backed in an announcement by Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister. INSET: MP Michelle Landry tours the site with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce. Contrinuted

These much-needed water infrastructure projects are being delayed by the Labor government's desire to play silly politics and to constantly blame the Federal Government for its woes.

In doing so, the Labor government is threatening the state's ability to secure additional funding from the $2billion National Water Infrastructure Loan Facility.

But what makes this situation more remarkable is Mr Bailey's crowing in parliament about the lack of support from the Federal Government for water projects when Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's letter of offer was sitting on his desk.

Annastacia Palaszczuk needs to show some leadership and step in before Mr Bailey blows a once-in-a-generation opportunity to boost agricultural production by billions and create thousands of new jobs in central Queensland.

If the premier doesn't have the spine to stand up to a left-faction-aligned minister, and demand Mr Bailey do his job before it's too late, then the likes of Labor MPs Bill Byrne, Brittany Lauga, Jim Pearce, Julieanne Gilbert and Glenn Butcher need to.

Michael Hart

Shadow water supply minister