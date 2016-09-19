25°
News

'Come so far': Pup left for dead is now healthy and happy

Sarah Barnham
| 19th Sep 2016 3:01 PM
LEFT TO DIE: Seven puppies, six dead and one alive, were found on the side of the road at Mount Larcom.
LEFT TO DIE: Seven puppies, six dead and one alive, were found on the side of the road at Mount Larcom.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS a Facebook post that shocked and disgusted the community: six staffy pups found dead on June 7 on the side of Gladstone Mt Larcom Rd, abandoned in a vacuum cleaner box.

Against all odds, one puppy survived before being picked up and taken to a vet.

 

This puppy survived. Her brothers and sisters did not.
This puppy survived. Her brothers and sisters did not.

While dehydration and starvation may have been how the puppies died, an autopsy revealed nothing.

No fingerprints were found on the box.

Facebook account holder Pedro de Pacas found the box and posted the following message with a photo:

"It's hard to believe that filth like you exist in today's society when there are so many other options available to dispose of unwanted pets humanely."

While no new information has emerged about the puppies' deaths, The Observer has been in touch with the now-owner, who did not want to be named, of the surviving pup.

The Gladstone woman said she remembered the first day the pup, which has been named Jessie, was dropped off at her place.

"She was still so skinny and timid, but, after a few days of constant cuddles and being with us, she settled right in," she said.

 

Better days for the surviving puppy, named Jessie.
Better days for the surviving puppy, named Jessie.

 

"She has come so far. She has shot up heaps and has had all her needles and been microchipped.

"The vet said its unbelievable how someone could do such an horrific thing."

Despite having a rough start in life, Jessie also has a furry friend, her owner's other staffordshire terrier, Jake.

"(They) get along fantastic, although the cats don't see the chasing as such a catch but they love each other," she said.

"I am truly blessed for having her enter our lives."

 

While no new information has emerged about the deaths of the six puppies, The Observer has been in touch with the new owner of the surviving pup.
While no new information has emerged about the deaths of the six puppies, The Observer has been in touch with the new owner of the surviving pup.
Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone, mt larcom, puppy, rspca, staffy

What to expect from Stockland Gladstone's new restaraunts

What to expect from Stockland Gladstone's new restaraunts

THE two new restaurants set to open before Christmas have one thing in common, they focus on one thing.

Council save $1m on facility, 'innovative' changes boost business

HIGH COST: The Gladstone Aquatic Centre (pictured) and Mount Larcom has cost council nearly $1m less to maintain in 2015-16.

COSY relationships with groups, schools has drives patron rise.

'Come so far': Pup left for dead is now healthy and happy

LEFT TO DIE: Seven puppies, six dead and one alive, were found on the side of the road at Mount Larcom.

THIS post made to Facebook disgusted the Gladstone community

GECC rakes in $30k profit with more big shows to come

Many other regional cities have convention centres. Pictured is Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

The GECC recorded a $30,383 profit last month

Local Partners

LETTER: 'Who do these politicians think they are?'

Who do these people, supposedly representing the Australian public, think they are?

Fluoride removal: Will Mackay follow Gladstone's lead?

FLUORIDE ON THE WAY: Rous Water has announced the fluoride will be in the shire's water by the end of August. Photo Graham Broadhead / Ballina Shire Advocate

WILL Gladstone create a domino-effect in removing fluoride?

GECC rakes in $30k profit with more big shows to come

Many other regional cities have convention centres. Pictured is Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

The GECC recorded a $30,383 profit last month

Latest deals and offers

WATCH: Matt Damon teases Emmys 'loser' Jimmy Kimmel

WATCH: Matt Damon teases Emmys 'loser' Jimmy Kimmel

THIS year's Emmy Awards host wasn't immune to a punch line or two.

Russell Brand admits his call for revolution failed

Russell Brand

Russell Brand thinks he may have broken England

Game of Thrones named best drama series at 2016 Emmy Awards

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, from left, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, and Kit Harington winners of the award for outstanding drama series for Game of Thrones pose in the press room at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

THE People V OJ Simpson dominates acting categories.

VIDEO: Dolly Parton performs ‘Jolene’ like never before

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton continues to astound the world with her abilities

Sophia Bush slams 'creepy' airline passenger

Don't go full creep on Sophia Bush

Red Dog is back, with beloved pup in prequel 'True Blue'

Movie is a prequel to 2011 hit.

"I THINK we're gonna be best mates."

Mel C: 'Things are awkward between the Spice Girls'

Not everyone's handled Mel C's reunion snub well

1242M2 WAREHOUSE ALONG HANSON ROAD

Shed/2/36 Lord Street, West Gladstone 4680

- HIGH BAY WAREHOUSE WITH EXCELLENT ACCESS TO HANSON ROAD AND LORD ... POA

- HIGH BAY WAREHOUSE WITH EXCELLENT ACCESS TO HANSON ROAD AND LORD STREET - SITUATED ON APPROX 3200M2, FULLY FENCED YARD - EXCELLENT EXPOSURE TO PASSING HANSON...

150M INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOP IN CHAPPLE STREET

Shed 1/34 Chapple Street, South Gladstone 4680

- GREAT WORKSHOP WITH GOOD EXPOSURE IN CHAPPLE STREET - GOOD ACCESS ... $2,100N/pm+GST

- GREAT WORKSHOP WITH GOOD EXPOSURE IN CHAPPLE STREET - GOOD ACCESS VIA ROLLER DOORS TO SHED FACILITIES - CLEAN AND TIDY TILES OFFICE AND AMENITIES. - BE...

CENTRALLY LOCATED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY FOR LEASE

5/35 Chapple Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial -This excellent complex is located 2 minutes from the CBD and Marina ... MAKE AN OFFER

-This excellent complex is located 2 minutes from the CBD and Marina Precinct of Gladstone. With an area of 210 m2 and 20m2 mezzanine floor above a fully air...

250M2 SHOWROOM/WAREHOUSE ON HANSON ROAD

88 Hanson Road, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial - NEAR NEW SHOWROOM/WAREHOUSE FRONTING HANSON ROAD - APPROX 250M2 OF AVAILABLE ... $3,000N/pm+GST

- NEAR NEW SHOWROOM/WAREHOUSE FRONTING HANSON ROAD - APPROX 250M2 OF AVAILABLE SPACE. POTENTIAL TO TAKE FURTHER 50M2 APPROX. - CUSTOMER PARKING AT FRONT OF...

HOME SWEET HOME!

11 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $285,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, this appealing, neat and tidy, solid brick home has plenty to offer! This easy floorplan features an open plan kitchen, living and...

MODERN 4 BEDROOM FAMILY HOME

18 View Point Way, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $249,000

Everything you have been waiting for, this modern 4 bedroom home has the size and position for your family's needs. Set in a quiet street in New Auckland and...

AN ACHIEVEMENT IN INDIVIDUALITY!

6 Sarah Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $560,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to welcome 6 SARAH COURT to the market! Impressively proportioned interiors, deluxe inclusions and a thoughtfully designed...

THIS ONE SHOUTS SOLD!

4 Glasshouse Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $340,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 4 GLASSHOUSE PLACE to the market! This beautifully presented and well maintained home has plenty on offer for...

Pool+room for shed+built in under = Winner

17 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 2 $210,000

This two story house is well located in popular Cairncross Street only a stone's throw from all major amenities. A lot of the hard work has been done here. The...

SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME!

51 Sharyn Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 2 $399,000

This lovely, spacious rendered 2 storey home is ideal for the large family. It is such a unique find being a two level property in this inviting location. Built...

Gladstone's 10 cheapest properties on the market

YOU won't find property cheaper than this in Gladstone.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

'Driven out': Gladstone locals return to cheap rent

GLADSTONE locals “driven out” by skyrocketing rents are returning.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.