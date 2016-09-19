'Come so far': Pup left for dead is now healthy and happy

LEFT TO DIE: Seven puppies, six dead and one alive, were found on the side of the road at Mount Larcom.

IT WAS a Facebook post that shocked and disgusted the community: six staffy pups found dead on June 7 on the side of Gladstone Mt Larcom Rd, abandoned in a vacuum cleaner box.

Against all odds, one puppy survived before being picked up and taken to a vet.

This puppy survived. Her brothers and sisters did not.

While dehydration and starvation may have been how the puppies died, an autopsy revealed nothing.

No fingerprints were found on the box.

Facebook account holder Pedro de Pacas found the box and posted the following message with a photo:

"It's hard to believe that filth like you exist in today's society when there are so many other options available to dispose of unwanted pets humanely."

While no new information has emerged about the puppies' deaths, The Observer has been in touch with the now-owner, who did not want to be named, of the surviving pup.

The Gladstone woman said she remembered the first day the pup, which has been named Jessie, was dropped off at her place.

"She was still so skinny and timid, but, after a few days of constant cuddles and being with us, she settled right in," she said.

Better days for the surviving puppy, named Jessie.

"She has come so far. She has shot up heaps and has had all her needles and been microchipped.

"The vet said its unbelievable how someone could do such an horrific thing."

Despite having a rough start in life, Jessie also has a furry friend, her owner's other staffordshire terrier, Jake.

"(They) get along fantastic, although the cats don't see the chasing as such a catch but they love each other," she said.

"I am truly blessed for having her enter our lives."