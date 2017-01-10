Religious school owners hunt for buyer of closed Gladstone campus

Reverend Paul Smith, Bishop of the Lutheran Church of Australia Queensland District.Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

IT WAS big news for the Gladstone region when St Stephens Lutheran College revealed it would close its doors at the end of the 2016 school year.

Parents and students involved or attending the school were devastated after the announcement late July 2016 that the Lutheran Church of Australia Queensland District owned school could no longer "maintain a good education" as a result of failing enrolment numbers.

>> Parents 'regretful' children's school will close at the end of the year

>> Gladstone mum 'shocked' at school's closure

Now, with the last Year 12 students having graduated, St Stephens Lutheran College lies dormant, despite a successful kindergarten continuing to run on campus as well as the St Martin's Lutheran Church.

Yesterday Lutheran Education Queensland released a statement, after The Observer approached LEQ to address rumours that the school had been bought and was set to be re-purposed.

The statement said the school had sought expressions of interest from other parties with "regards to the future use of the campus".

"Until such time as the property changes ownership, the Church will be making no further comment in regards to the site," an LEQ spokesman said.

With the future of the campus unknown, The Observer would love to hear what you want to see at the site.

Find us on Facebook and leave a comment in the post box below.