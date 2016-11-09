'Spike in suicide': Plebiscite killed off a relief, Gladstone man says

THE same-sex marriage plebiscite has been killed off in the Senate, putting an end to any hope same-sex couples had to be able marry before the next Federal Election.

THE same-sex marriage plebiscite has been killed off in the Senate, putting an end to any hope same-sex couples had to be able marry before the next Federal Election.

But rather than being disappointed about this, members of Gladstone's LGBTIQ community Kristel Kelly and Ben Norris said it was with relief they heard the news the plebiscite was dead in the water.

They both feared that if a plebiscite went ahead the health and well-being of young lives would have suffered in what was expected to be a nasty campaign by those opposed to same-sex marriage.

"We're talking about love...it's an emotional topic and that's why people are so fired up about it,” Ms Kelly said.

"I feel that it's a better choice (to kill off the plebiscite) because of what could have come about from groups that don't consider the emotional status of the LGBTIQ community.

"They have delayed it but that wasn't our choice...the free vote is the step that would be preferable.”

Mr Norris echoed Ms Kelly's sentiment, saying there was a lot of nervousness about what a plebiscite could have done.

"We would have had a huge spike in suicide and even the most backward person living in CQ wouldn't want their child to commit suicide,” he said.

"I think it's better to delay the inevitable than run a campaign that would have made a minority community group to feel as though they're worthless or disgusting.”