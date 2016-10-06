Spike in gas consumption at Curtis Island APLNG plant

LNG FUKUROKUJU is purpose built to carry LNG from the APLNG facility at Curtis Island to Kansai Electric facility in Japan.

THERE is gas running through the pipes of Train 2 at Australia Pacific Liquefied Natural Gas plant on Curtis Island but it is not being shipped yet.

The Origin Energy and ConocoPhillips owned LNG plant is the last remaining facility on Curtis Island to get its second train online.

According to the Australian Energy Market Operator the plant has been receiving more natural gas than needed to service one train, believed to be about 850 terajoules a day.

The market operator has APLNG receiving 1256 Tj yesterday, 1101Tj today and expected to receive 1107 Tj tomorrow.

An APNLG spokeswoman confirmed that there is gas going through the pipes of Train 2.

"We are currently in the commissioning and start-up phase of the second train, and remain on track for this train to produce its first cargo of LNG in Q4 of this calendar year,” the spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, Santos' Gladstone Liquefied Natural Gas plant which shipped its first cargo from its second train in May is down on gas.

It is receiving just over 700Tj a day, believed to be due to the maintenance shut down of its Train 1.