'Big unknown': Spider expert says species to be found in Gladstone

THEY'RE creepy, crawling all over town and spider expert Dr Robert Raven is coming to Gladstone to find more.

He said Gladstone was home to 500 of the world's 42,000 spider species, which included deadly spiders such as funnel webs and red backs.

"We know what spiders are dangerous in the area but there are big unknown trapdoor spiders and plenty of other big and beautiful spiders around," Dr Raven said.

Robert Raven and specimen of a Redback Spider, Latrodectus hasseltii

"It's a really fascinating place because you've got deep rainforest and mangroves and then up into the hills and the country west of Raglan is amazing.

"It's really exciting and there will be new species discovered but hopefully we'll dig up a new species of tarantula, which could be as big as the size of your hand."

He said in the past scientists had skipped Gladstone on their way to the tropics, which meant a thorough spider survey of the region hadn't been conducted.

But after more than 40 years spent chasing spiders around the world and Australia, Dr Raven will be in Gladstone towards the end of the month to set up spider traps to find new spider species and map their movements.

He will also return to Gladstone March 3 to present "Spiders of the Greater Gladstone: The good, the bad and the ugly" at the World Science Festival.

"What we'll be doing is trying to show students some of the spiders I've found as well as where I've been and how they too can look for spiders," Dr Raven said.

"We rely on citizen scientists and so we're trying to encourage people to understand that a spider isn't just a spider.

"We're trying to get the kids interested in science no matter what field they go into."

Dr Raven will also be on deck to bust some of the more common myths about spiders, which includes debunking the belief that white tail spiders and daddy long legs are dangerous.

"Spiders aren't that bad, they're actually really good," Dr Raven said.

"I'll be trying to recast the spider in a positive light and to get the kids thinking about science."

