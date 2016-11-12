Influx of specialists to cut transfers of Gladstone patients

CHANGES are being made for the better at the Gladstone Hospital.

The hospital has hired more specialists than ever before, changing its service from a rural model relying on locum doctors to "specialist led".

Director of paediatrics Dr Lloyd Bwanaisa and Director of Obstetrician and Gynaecology Dr Darren Po have been instrumental in their efforts to increase "consistency" and the hospital's reputation.

There will be 15 additional specialists at the hospital, some who have already started and others who will arrive within the month.

Dr Bwanaisa said when he arrived in Gladstone at the start of the year he was the only paediatric specialist.

Soon the hospital will have three.

Gladstone Hospital Director of Paediatrics Dr Lloyd Bwanaisa and Director of Obs and Gynae Dr Darren Po were pleased to see more specialists at the hospital. Tegan Annett

"If a child comes to the emergency department, no matter what time, they will have access to two paediatric doctors, one in training and a qualified doctor," Dr Bwanaisa said.

Already Dr Bwanaisa said they had decreased the number of children being transferred to Rockhampton because they have the the right staffing levels to treat them in Gladstone.

"We have improved the quality of service as a whole," he said.

"We've introduced consistency and flexibility ... for paediatric patients with a referral I can see them within a week or two."

As director of obstetrics and gynaecology, Dr Po said he had seen improvements to staffing and training at the hospital.

But he has plans to improve its services even further.

Dr Po said his goal was to offer better services for women entering early labour.

The hospital is able to deliver a baby at, or after 37 weeks.

Dr Po believes through staffing improvements and training, he can bring that figure back to 35 weeks.

He said this vision was another way to keep services in Gladstone and to reduce the number of women who need to travel to Rockhampton or Brisbane to give birth.

"We have had a decline in the waiting list for anyone with a referral to see a gynaecologist," Dr Po said.

"And those who require theatre operating work can be seen two weeks after that initial meeting, and that's up there as the best in Queensland."

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher announced the boost of 15 specialists to the hospital in a video on social media with Queensland's Health Minister Cameron Dick.

"The people of Gladstone have been screaming out for specialists so we don't have to keep travelling up the road to Rockhampton," Mr Butcher said.

"We're going to have more locals in our town to call home and to have more specialists is absolutely fantastic."

Clinical directors will be appointed to the emergency, general medicine, surgery, obstetrics, gynaecology and paediatrics wards.

A deputy director of medical services will be employed too, to oversee the medical services of Gladstone region.