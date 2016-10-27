Investors eye new estate after agency sells $20m of land

A new estate, Aquatic Vista, has opened at Agnes Water.

THE seaside town of Agnes Water is still banking on its real estate appeal.

Confidence in the region has been rubber stamped with a new estate bringing 17 lots of land to the market.

Called Aquatic Vista, it is the first new estate for Agnes Water in five years.

It is being claimed the new land packages have given a further lift to the already peaking buyer's market.

PRD Nationwide Agnes Water agent James White said they had confidence in the local market and said the agency has sold $20m in real estate in the past 60 days.

Mr White said one block of land at Aquatic Vista had already sold to a Brisbane resident keen to build a beach home.

He said there was interest from southern investors, and other residents looking to relocate to the beach side township.

It's a trend Mr White has noticed recently, with interest from people at Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

He said the opening of the Discovery Coast Christian College instilled confidence for people relocating.

"We're getting a diverse range of people looking to buy in Agnes Water who say the Sunshine Coast is too busy so they look to move to Agnes," Mr White said.

"With the secondary school now built and some new shopping centres, it's drawing more people to the area and really putting Agnes on the map."

The 17 new lots ranged in price from $170,000 for land and $399,000 for a house and land package.

"They're fully serviced lots with mountain and ocean views," Mr White said.

The estate has already created job opportunities. It took nine months of preparations for earthmoving and landscaping before the new estate was opened.

Prior to that it has taken five years of planning and gaining approvals to open the estate.

"Its excellent news for the town and it's really nice land," Mr White said.

"The blocks are awesome because they're not difficult to build on."

The fenced estate is near the Agnes Water Tavern.