Southern investors are starting to dabble in Gladstone, expert says

ONLY WAY UP: Recent trends in the property market indicate Gladstone has hit the bottom.

A RE-EMERGENCE of "southern investors” into the Gladstone property game is helping to stabilise the market.

This recent trend, coupled with increased buyer enquiries and a stop in the free fall of property values, has Ray White Gladstone principle Andrew Allen suggesting the market has finally hit rock bottom.

Although he said there had been no "upward trend” in property prices and only a small improvement in rental prices, his office had "definitely noticed an improvement in local market conditions”.

"Enquires and transactions are up...and we're also seeing competing offers for rentals and sales.”

"In recent months we've also seen the re-emergence of the southern investor... (who) usually recognise changes before the locals do and are purely speculative investors looking to take advantage of the bottom.”

"What goes up must come down and in the next 18 months to two years I think we'll start to see a rebalancing.”

Mr Allen said because the market had hit unsustainable heights, it was now experiencing an overcorrection.

According to CoreLogic RP Data median house prices have dropped 26% from a peak of $475,000 in September 2012 to $350,000 as of June this year.

Mr Allen thought this current median price was probably too high and believed the average house price would be closer to $300,000.

Although it has been tough in Gladstone, big mining towns like Port Hedland, Karratha and Isaac have seen drops in median prices from peak times of 58%, 55% and 78%, respectively.

Closer to home, Mackay has seen median prices drop from $435,000 in June 2013 to $345,00 in June this year.

CoreLogic RP Data said that the improvement in "transactional activity” in places like Gladstone could be a result of "a larger number of distressed sales...but may also be attributable to a cautious return of buyers seeking out a bargain”.

"The challenge for many of these regions remains that despite a recent uptick in commodity prices, investment in large infrastructure projects (new mines, processing facilities, transport) has dried up and subsequently few additional jobs are being created.”