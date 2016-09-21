'Sour grapes' pick on mayor after fluoride removal decision

PERHAPS, Nathan, you should have viewed the two experts who addressed the Mackay community recently live streamed because these are the two experts: one, a scientist, Merilyn Haines for Queensland safe water, food and environment, speaking about stopping the addition of fluoride to the water, and dentist Michael Foley, who does little else but travel promoting fluoride as good for teeth.

It was a good presentation but at the end of the evening Merilyn won hands down.

EARLIER | 'Simply folded': Anger as expert snubbed in fluoride debate

This Mackay council will decide on September 28 as Gladstone did after community input, via council pages, Kahn's widely known council page for community input, newspapers and TV channels well beforehand and Central Queensland Channel 7's own survey.

I can assure you that in the 2013 decision to retain, they were the councillors who asked a few people while out and about what they thought of fluoride and said so at the general meeting.

The public got no say whatever then and this time they had every opportunity. Sour grapes picking on a very good mayor in Matt Burnett and excellent councillors doing their level best for the people to improve Gladstone.

Isn't that what we all want and need?