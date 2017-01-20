Songs that get Gladstone 'hot, sweaty and wild'.

THE working class man Jimmy Barnes will be in town tomorrow to put on a show for Gladstone.

Cheap wine, Choir Girl, Wild Thing, Mustang Sally are all popular Barnsey and Cold Chisel songs, but what song gets Gladstone people "hot, sweaty and wild” the most?

Here is a list of Gladstone's favourite Barnsey songs as voted by Facebook.

10. Wild Thing

9. Goodbye Astrid

8. One Long Day

7. Ride the Night Away

6. When Your Love is Gone

5. When the War is Over

4. No Second Prize

3. Janelle

2. Working Class Man

AND the song that Gladstone loves the most is ...

1. Flame Trees