Something in the water, Gladstone mums give birth to 888 bubs

Chezia Tomas and Aaron Alcantara from Gladstone with their son Noah Tomas Alcantara pictured less than 6 hours old.

THIS may not come as a surprise but Gladstone mums and dads are pretty good at popping out babies.

Despite a drop in the number of babies born in Gladstone last year, figures released by the Queensland Government revealed we were still punching well above our weight.

Last year 888 babies were born in Gladstone, the sixth highest in the state, but this was down on both 2015 (956) and 2014 (959).

University of Queensland demographer Dr Elin Charles-Edwards said she found the decrease in births "interesting”, but added that during tough economic times, families tended to delay having a baby.

However, when accounting for the differences in population, she said Gladstone had an "accrued birth rate” of 17 per 1000 people, which put us about five births above the national average.

Putting it simply Dr Charles-Edwards said "births were a function of the number of people” and that according to 2011 census data, Gladstone had a good mix of women aged between 20 and 45.

During the past three years, babies born in the Mater Hospital dropped by 83, whereas babies born in Gladstone Hospital have increased by 41.

Noah Alcantara was one of the 888 babies born in Gladstone last year but his dad Aaron said he had no plans adding to the statistics this year.

Like many in Gladstone Mr Alcantara, a chef, moved to Gladstone for work after spending four years at Biloela.

"We had enough of the country lifestyle so we moved back to the coast,” he said.

"We're are really happy here and we might have another child in two years.”