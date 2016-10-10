Social innovators set to inspire locals

SOCIAL INNOVATORS: Young Australians of the Year Lucas Patchett and Nicholas Marchesi (centre) will be hooked up at CQU to spread the word about social innovation.

CQUniversity will be hoping to get the creative juices flowing in Gladstone when Young Australians of the Year, Nic Marchesi and Lucas Patchett are beamed across campuses at a question and answer event at the end of the month.

In 2014 the best mates created Orange Sky Laundry, which is a free mobile laundry service for the homeless.

Orange Sky Laundry now has more than 500 volunteers and they will appear via videolink at the Leo Zussino Building to share their knowledge and answer any question you may have on October 31 at 5pm.

Professor Owen Nevin said the boys will be the centrepiece of an Inspiring Leaders conference and will talk about their experience in getting their social project up and running.

"There is a real social innovation momentum in the Gladstone region and this way we'll be able to share the knowledge more broadly,” Prof Nevin said.

"I don't think they'll be talking about specifics of what they've done but more about what motivated them and the barriers they've had to overcome.

"There's a growing swell of social innovators in start-ups in Gladstone and while they address different problems, they face similar challenges,” he said.

The event is open to everyone in Gladstone and those who attend the event will be able to submit any questions via their mobile phones for the boys to answer.

"For us (at CQU) one of our roles is sharing these opportunities so people can access information,” Prof Nevin said. "As Gladstone transitions from affluent times to a more constrained economy, there is a need for dynamic change.”