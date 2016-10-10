27°
'I think I've won Gold Lotto!': Gladstone couple's $1.96m shock

10th Oct 2016 4:17 PM Updated: 4:54 PM
Nextra Valley Newsagency owner Rosalie McPherson was over the moon on Sunday when she found out either her, Georgie Geljon or Jenay Lindner had sold a $1.96 million lotto ticket.
Nextra Valley Newsagency owner Rosalie McPherson was over the moon on Sunday when she found out either her, Georgie Geljon or Jenay Lindner had sold a $1.96 million lotto ticket. Mike Richards GLA

A GLADSTONE woman still turned up to work today even though she'd become a millionaire over the weekend after winning more than $1.9 million in Saturday Gold Lotto.

"This sort of thing doesn't happen to me," she said. "I'm still in shock but I did manage to go work today.

"The feeling is just so surreal.  I found out I'd won on Sunday morning.  I have the Lott App on my iPad so I checked my Saturday Gold Lotto ticket after I woke up.

"I really couldn't comprehend what I was seeing.  I woke up my husband and said, 'I think I might have won Gold Lotto!'.  We've been beside ourselves ever since.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone, gladstone region, lotto

THE ISLAMIC Society of Gladstone has bought land for a masjid (a mosque) in Gladstone.

