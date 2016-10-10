'I think I've won Gold Lotto!': Gladstone couple's $1.96m shock

A GLADSTONE woman still turned up to work today even though she'd become a millionaire over the weekend after winning more than $1.9 million in Saturday Gold Lotto.
"This sort of thing doesn't happen to me," she said. "I'm still in shock but I did manage to go work today.
"The feeling is just so surreal. I found out I'd won on Sunday morning. I have the Lott App on my iPad so I checked my Saturday Gold Lotto ticket after I woke up.
"I really couldn't comprehend what I was seeing. I woke up my husband and said, 'I think I might have won Gold Lotto!'. We've been beside ourselves ever since.