Snapchat filter key to luring in younger HookUp crowd

YOUNG IDEAS: Boyne Tannum HookUp Association established a Youth Subcommittee to increase participation of under 16's at the 2017 event.

IF YOU'VE got a teenager in the house, you've no-doubt heard about Snapchat.

The photo-delivery social media platform will play a big role in drawing a younger crowd to this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp fishing competition.

A Youth Sub-Committee, formed by the HookUp Association, is hoping to develop a Snapchat filter for the event.

Youth Sub-Committee member Lewis Cooper said he believed the HookUp event would be the first time a geo-based Snapchat filter was used in the area.

"The Snapchat geo-filter would run for the three days of the event and only people in the Bray Park area will be able to use it," Lewis said.

"I think this is the first time anyone in the region would have set up a geo-filter."

The filter would allow Snapchat users at the event to take a picture of themselves, with a graphic filter over the top of the image, to send to friends and family.

The Sub-Committee also plans to run Facebook and Instagram competitions throughout the event.

The Youth Sub-Committee is made up of seven EBITS students who may be considered as future Boyne Tannum HookUp Association Committee members.

The role aims to teach them event management skills to form part of their senior learning.

Youth chairperson Paige Gaffey said she is looking forward to being involved this year.

"I think it's a really good opportunity to get involved in the community," Paige said.

"I'm planning on putting a lot of time into volunteering; it's really fun."

The Boyne Tannum HookUp Association's Youth Sub-Committee is looking for a local business to sponsor their Snapchat geo-filter. For info, email enquiries@boynetannumhookup.com.au.