Snake catchers offer free info session after near-fatal taipan bite

Tegan Annett
| 30th Sep 2016 4:16 PM
HOOKED: Lachlan Gilding and Max Jackson will promote snake safety to Agnes Water next week.
HOOKED: Lachlan Gilding and Max Jackson will promote snake safety to Agnes Water next week.

A NEAR-fatal taipan bite at Seventeen Seventy has drawn two Sunshine Coast snake catchers to the region; keen to teach residents about snake safety and awareness.

Lachlan Gilding and Max Jackson will offer a free community information session on snake awareness this Monday.

Mr Gilding said they wanted to offer the "one-off” community session after they heard a two-year-old boy suffered a near-fatal taipan bite on Sunday.

The toddler is still at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital recovering in a stable condition.

Mr Gilding said the bite caused concern within the region, with residents worried about the snake season which now in full swing.

In Agnes Water three venomous snakes can be found, the coastal taipan, eastern brown and red bellied black, he said.

At the information session Mr Gilding will have all three of these venomous snakes, and pythons too, in case anyone would like to see the animals up close.

"With the recent bites, especially with (the toddler) we thought there's really not enough education about snake bites and how to stay safe around snakes,” Mr Gilding said.

"We're seeing more snakes moving right now, and we thought where better to do this at Agnes Water.”

Mr Gilding said ambulance officers and CareFlight crewmen would also be at the event to share information on first aid.

"Things like using a compression bandage, that can buy you hours and hours of time,” he said.

Mr Gilding said this free information session was a first for the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7.

Usually they offer sessions to large companies who work in snake-prone areas.

The free information session is on Monday at 5.30pm at the Agnes Water Community Centre.

