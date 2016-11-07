Why it's so smoky around the Gladstone region today

GLADSTONE is in for a smoky morning with pockets of fire still burning from a vegetation fire that started in the Boyne Valley yesterday.

Rural fire crews are back on scene this morning to monitor the fire that was causing a rolling wave of smoke to come across Gladstone.

As of 3pm yesterday fire fighters worked to contain the large vegetation fire burning near Marble Creek Rd at the Boyne Valley.

Fire fighters contained the fire last night however a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there were still "active pockets of fire".

The fire is causing significant smoke in the area and residents in the region are advised to close windows and doors.

For residents in the Boyne Valley the smoke may decrease visibility "and motorists are asked to drive with caution and to conditions".