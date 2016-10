SMOKE HAZARD: Smoke from a fire at Calliope is affecting driving conditions on the Bruce Hwy.

DRIVERS have been urged to slow down after smoke from a grass fire at West Stowe has reduced visibility on the Bruce Hwy.

SES crews are on scene and are monitoring the situation.

Queensland Fire Services said the grass fire that started north of the historical village at Calliope was generating a lot of smoke.

The smoke is expected to hang around into the evening, with QFS warning drivers to "please drive to the conditions”.