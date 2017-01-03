29°
News

Leader: Avoid a tragedy on Gladstone's wet roads

Chris Lees and, Luke J. Mortimer | 3rd Jan 2017 5:00 AM
HAZARDOUS: Wet weather and road works like these on Harvey Rd can make for dangerous driving.
HAZARDOUS: Wet weather and road works like these on Harvey Rd can make for dangerous driving. Mike Richards GLA020117FRNT

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE message is simple, slow down in the wet weather.

With reports of near misses and a serious accident yesterday, after Gladstone copped a downpour, emergency services are telling people to take care on the region's roads.

State Emergency Service Gladstone acting group leader Steve Withoos urged people to drive to the conditions.

"There's not enough rain there to wash the roads, especially on your roundabouts, take particular care going on them," he said.

Mr Withoos said roads were slippery when the rain was relatively light.

"Where our building is, we're down near the Sun Valley roundabout, people come up to it ... not realising it's still greasy going around it," he said.

"If you're towing a trailer or a caravan, it's even worse.

"Just back off a bit and think about it."

Although there were no roads reported as flooded in the Gladstone region, Mr Withoos said "forget it", if the road was flooded at any stage this week.

"Your life is worth more than being 10 minutes late to work," he said.

The Observer is in the middle of our Give... Don't Grieve campaign as we aim to raise awareness about road safety.

As of yesterday afternoon, there were two fatal traffic accidents in Queensland in two days.

A Townsville woman died while walking across the southbound lanes of the Bruce Hwy near the Bribie Island turnoff when she was struck by a vehicle about 4am yesterday.

The other serious incident was at Cairns suburb White Rock on Sunday morning, after police allege a man and a woman got into an argument before the man drove off, striking the woman, which led to her death.

The local warnings come with the Bureau of Meteorology expecting a downpour in Gladstone today and tomorrow, which could bring flash flooding.

BoM meteorologist Brett Harrison said a "very slow moving" trough over eastern Queensland was likely to intensify this afternoon.

Mr Harrison said it was too early to tell if the bureau would release weather warnings for Gladstone but, if it did, they would come in the event of flash flooding from a deluge.

"If we do it's more likely to be a result of heavy rain," he said.

The Bureau initially believed Gladstone would receive a 90mm deluge today but yesterday this dropped to a 45mm maximum and 15mm minimum.

However, BoM believes tomorrow will be the wettest day this week, increasing its previous forecast from 35mm, to possible heavy falls of 70mm.

BoM is still forecasting the possibility of storms.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  accident gladstone gladstone region police traffic accident

BREAKING: BOM: Flash floods possible as 119mm deluge hits Gladstone

BREAKING: BOM: Flash floods possible as 119mm deluge hits...

GLADSTONE is at the epicentre of a massive “slow moving” trough, with more heavy falls expected today.

Gladstone region's worst roads in the wet revealed

Boyfriend wasn't paying attention when he drove his girlfriend's car into a flooded Glenlyon St. Photo Declan Cooley / The Observer

THOSE ON Gladstone's roads everyday reveal our worst streets.

Man critical, Gladstone dog squad hunt for car passengers

Police dog squad joins the search for a man wanted by police in Hervey Bay near Urraween Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

POLICE are trying to speak to a man found lying on the Dawson Hwy.

Leader: Avoid a tragedy on Gladstone's wet roads

HAZARDOUS: Wet weather and road works like these on Harvey Rd can make for dangerous driving.

LEADER CALLS on Gladstone drivers to take care in the wet.

Local Partners

Gladstone region's worst roads in the wet revealed

THOSE ON Gladstone's roads everyday reveal our worst streets.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Leader: Avoid a tragedy on Gladstone's wet roads

HAZARDOUS: Wet weather and road works like these on Harvey Rd can make for dangerous driving.

LEADER CALLS on Gladstone drivers to take care in the wet.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

BINDI Irwin has been reunited with American boyfriend Chandler Powell, two days into the new year.

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

Ariane Labed and Michael Fassbender play master assassins in the movie Assassin's Creed.

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a good movie.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Naturalist Steve Backshall on tour in Queensland this week

Adventurer and TV presenter Steve Backshall at the top of the worlds highest waterfall, Angel Falls, in the Canaima National Park in Venezuela.

Deadly 60 host visiting QPAC with his new live show Pole to Pole.

Who is Kylie Jenner? She hit a billion likes in 2016

Kylie Jenner is the face of Puma activewear.

What then do we make of Kylie?

Sabotage? Mariah Carey hits out after New Year's bungle

Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York.

Sources within the diva's camp believe the set was "sabotaged"

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 BEACH AVENUE, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

SUPERB PROPERTY WITH AMPLE PARKING

40 Agnes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 6 $365,000

A renovated Queenslander, high set home would be ideal for the growing family. With upstairs boasting quality carpets in the bedrooms and living and sitting rooms...

Peaceful Village Home

8 Butler Street, Yarwun 4694

House 3 1 2 $155,000

Located in the peaceful county village of Yarwun, this 3 bedroom home is perfect for the growing family or those seeking a quite village lifestyle. Located only...

WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN BUY THIS ENTRY LEVEL HOME...LOWSET BRICK IN CLINTON...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

11 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $185,000

Here's your perfect chance to exit the rental cycle and start home ownership at less than your weekly rent. Neat lowset brick home in Clinton. Make the move today...

SPACIOUS, MODERN, FAMILY HOME!

46 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 Auction 31st...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 46 Iris Road, Kirkwood to the market. This low set brick home is located in family friendly Emmadale Gardens...

Kick Off the New Year in your New Family Home!!

32 Bottlebrush Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

I am proud to bring to the market this family friendly, lowset brick home located in the popular suburb of Kirkwood. This home is situated on a 657m2 block and...

Solid Home Close To Schoold &amp; Shops On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

Ideal Location with Solid Returns!

Unit 1-5/17 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 10 5 5 $450,000

This unit complex comprises 5 x 2 bed, 1 bath units with an excellent return and no body corp fees - it's better than money in the bank! With appealing street...

Great Family Home With Ample Storage Options

44 Reinaerhoff Crescent, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 5 $479,000

Dreaming of owning your own family home situated on a large 1205m2 block with covered parking for 5 vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with this...

Landlords nightmare as tenants claim $5000 compo

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

A NIGHTMARE spat over an “alleged roof leak” for Gladstone landlords

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!