Leader: Avoid a tragedy on Gladstone's wet roads

HAZARDOUS: Wet weather and road works like these on Harvey Rd can make for dangerous driving.

THE message is simple, slow down in the wet weather.

With reports of near misses and a serious accident yesterday, after Gladstone copped a downpour, emergency services are telling people to take care on the region's roads.

State Emergency Service Gladstone acting group leader Steve Withoos urged people to drive to the conditions.

"There's not enough rain there to wash the roads, especially on your roundabouts, take particular care going on them," he said.

Mr Withoos said roads were slippery when the rain was relatively light.

"Where our building is, we're down near the Sun Valley roundabout, people come up to it ... not realising it's still greasy going around it," he said.

"If you're towing a trailer or a caravan, it's even worse.

"Just back off a bit and think about it."

Although there were no roads reported as flooded in the Gladstone region, Mr Withoos said "forget it", if the road was flooded at any stage this week.

"Your life is worth more than being 10 minutes late to work," he said.

The Observer is in the middle of our Give... Don't Grieve campaign as we aim to raise awareness about road safety.

As of yesterday afternoon, there were two fatal traffic accidents in Queensland in two days.

A Townsville woman died while walking across the southbound lanes of the Bruce Hwy near the Bribie Island turnoff when she was struck by a vehicle about 4am yesterday.

The other serious incident was at Cairns suburb White Rock on Sunday morning, after police allege a man and a woman got into an argument before the man drove off, striking the woman, which led to her death.

The local warnings come with the Bureau of Meteorology expecting a downpour in Gladstone today and tomorrow, which could bring flash flooding.

BoM meteorologist Brett Harrison said a "very slow moving" trough over eastern Queensland was likely to intensify this afternoon.

Mr Harrison said it was too early to tell if the bureau would release weather warnings for Gladstone but, if it did, they would come in the event of flash flooding from a deluge.

"If we do it's more likely to be a result of heavy rain," he said.

The Bureau initially believed Gladstone would receive a 90mm deluge today but yesterday this dropped to a 45mm maximum and 15mm minimum.

However, BoM believes tomorrow will be the wettest day this week, increasing its previous forecast from 35mm, to possible heavy falls of 70mm.

BoM is still forecasting the possibility of storms.