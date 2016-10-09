'Slow and painful death': Roo shot with arrow at Tannum Sands

GLADSTONE wildlife carers are working to track down an Eastern Grey Kangaroo with an arrow wedged in its tail.

The injury could prove deadly, with carers and vets worried it will cause an infection.

Wildlife carers are working to capture this Eastern Grey Kangaroo, which was shot with an arrow in Tannum Sands. Facebook

On Friday a Tannum Sands resident phoned the Gladstone District Wildlife Carers with reports a kangaroo was shot by with a arrow.

Gladstone District Wildlife Carers president Rika Passier said if residents see the kangaroo they must report it.

"Anything like this is serious because it has the potential for infection.

"That would be a slow and painful way to die," Ms Passier said.

She shared the news on their Facebook page yesterday, nicknaming the roo Mr Spike.

Ms Passier said it was a difficult mission to capture the roo, who would likely be defensive and in pain.

"What we're worried about is the animal's well being.

"There is a lot of risk involved with catching large animals."

If you spot the kangaroo please phone the Gladstone District Wildlife Carers on 0427 106 803.

Anyone with information on how this kangaroo was shot, or the whereabouts of the weapon should phone the police.