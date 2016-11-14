$6m infrastructure projects bring 30 construction jobs

ALMOST 30 jobs will be created in Gladstone through council projects.

The State Government has given almost $6 million in funding for infrastructure work in the Gladstone and Banana councils.

In Gladstone a water sewage pump station on Chapple St will be upgraded and a new water reservoir will be built at Kirkwood. Mayor Matt Burnett said workers were already employed to facilitate the facilities' designs.

"The A01 pump station project will also require demolition contractors on 4 Chapple Street," he said.

"Construction will also result in the equivalent of 24 full time equivalent roles.

"Once the projects are completed and commissioned, the potential for areas to be further developed will create jobs within the region."

The money comes from the latest round of the State Government's Building our Regions program and tops up a greater total of money already allocated by council.

Development Minister and Minister for Natural Resources and Mines, Dr Anthony Lynham said the funds would generate new business opportunities in Gladstone, Biloela and Moura.

"Regional infrastructure projects are an important part of keeping the economy ticking over and keeping our regional communities strong," he said.

In the last round, money was allocated to build a water treatment plant in Miriam Vale. Gladstone MP and Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Local Government Glenn Butcher said the reservoir was important as the pressure in that area was not adequate for firefighters.

Cr Burnett said the projects were considered critical to allow Gladstone to continue to grow and develop.

"Which in turn will provide longer term employment and economic opportunities for the Gladstone region," he said.

"The Kirkwood Road reservoir will allow future development on the western side of Kirkwood Road, as well as address existing water storage shortages in Clinton Reservoir, which services part of Kirkwood, Kin Kora, Clinton and New Auckland areas."

The work is expected to start next year.

There will be skilled and unskilled jobs advertised at gladstone.qld.gov.au leading up to the projects.