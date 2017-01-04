Six massive, exciting projects expected in Gladstone in 2017

Casper energy

CASPER Energy revealed its intention to build a $3.7 billion (US$2.5b) oil refinery in Gladstone, with a completion date of six years into the future.

But it's the 75 mega-litre diesel import terminal constructed at Fisherman's Landing that is imminent.

Northern Oil Refinery official opening, March 12. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer Luka Kauzlaric

Casper Energy's chief executive officer Duncan McKenzie said in October "we want to keep it a Gladstone based company with a local workforce".

While the oil refinery will create a whopping 1800 jobs in Gladstone, the terminal will be a nice tester of what's to come, bringing 180 jobs.

Curtis Island resort

HOLLYWOOD luxury resort developer Tim Reigal flew to Gladstone last year to reveal his plans to build a mega $100m resort on Curtis Island.

He got the go ahead.

An artist's impression of the resort's apartment building.

The site, about 18km from the gas plants, and on a 150-year-old cattle station, would have 177 villas and units with the capacity to hold 442 guests.

Mr Riegel believes 35-40% of guests would fly in via the resorts private airstrip.

He'd initially planned to begin construction in December and complete the project this year.

But that schedule has been pushed back as he awaits Federal Government environmental approval.

OFF THE COAST OF GLADSTONE: The masterplan for Turtle Street Resort over on Curtis Island.

He has key backers in Gladstone political and business circles, one of which is Gladstone Area Promotional and Development Limited (QAPDL) boss Darryl Braithwaite.

"We've always hoped there would another resort open in the region and having this resort will be quite incredible," he said.

"It's such a beautiful spot. There's crystal clear water, coral just off the headland and it's very secluded. I'm looking forward to the glamping site and hopefully that will get things started off on the resort side of things."

LNG plant

BECHTEL is up and gone from Gladstone.

But one company is still working behind the scene to bring Gladstone its fourth liquefied natural gas plant at Fisherman's Landing.

In a previously confidential report, Liquefied Natural Gas Limited chairman Richard Beresford revealed Gladstone Ports Corporation extended the term of their site aggrandisement for the lease of the land.

An Artists' impression of the Fisherman's Landing LNG project. Contributed by LNG Ltd.

The extended site agreement is now March 31.

"These developments are processing recognition of the company as a leader in low-cost, efficient, and reliable LNG liquefaction terminals to serve the international energy market's demand," he wrote.

The report says that LNGL has even signed a "non-binding" memorandum of intent to sell gas to Tri-Star Petroleum Company.

"Under the MOI, it is proposed that Tri-Star and LNGL will work together with a selected LNG buyer," it states.

Hummock Island resort

IT'S been a pipe-dream for 16 years but the $950 million Hummock Island resort recently got a whole lot closer to reality.

A 233-page report released in September details changes to the plan.

Detailed projections released by the developer's, Eaton Place Pty Ltd, reveal the resort would rake in $95 million for Gladstone's economy.

In peak months throughout the year, 2700 tourists would flock to the resort while 1200 residents would call it home.

But the massive resort, with two five star hotels, and hundreds of villas, homes, apartments, and cottages, needs to be built first.

It will need 3500 construction workers, and with a commitment to no workers' camps, workers would either be local or need to make themselves local.

After already receiving Federal Government approval, the developers expect to receive State Government and council approval by mid-2017, allowing construction to begin.

The upgrade of the Bruce Hwy and Turkey Beach Rd, access road to the island and the construction of a bridge over Boyne Creek would start in mid-2017.

The Bruce Hwy work would finish at the end of 2017, access road to the island mid-2018 and the bridge mid-2019.

Development would start on the recycled water treatment plant, waste water treatment plant, desalination plant and power supply mid-2018 and finish mid-2019 ending Stage One of the development.

By the end of 2019 the tourist park, camp ground and motel are expected to be completed.

Coles

WHETHER you agree or disagree with another Coles in Gladstone, it's a little flattering the supermarket giant is so desperate to build another Shopping Centre in our city.

Despite a number of setbacks, Chair of the Planning and Development Committee for Gladstone Regional Council Glenn Churchill told The Observer last month talks were held because "Coles still had a keen interest in Gladstone".

"They've done their market research that effectively says Gladstone can be a place for the future," he said.

Mayor Matt Burnett was just as certain, suggesting that rather than the initial proposed site at Kirkwood, Coles could build at the old site of Reef City Ford.

"I know it is going to happen," he said.

CBD mega-servo

PLANS for new service station's in the Gladstone region are popping up all over the place.

But this one is particularly exciting.

SERVO PLAN: A company plans to build a massive service station in Gladstone CBD.

Builder Hutchings O'Brien applied for a material change of use to transform the vacant block beside Gladstone CBD's McDonalds into a massive service station.

The service station, which would sit in the heart of the city on Glenlyon St, would also have a food and drink outlet.

