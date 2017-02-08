33°
News

'Significant need': Hopes suicide prevention trial benefits Gladstone

Tegan Annett
| 8th Feb 2017 7:47 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BOOST of $3 million will be delivered to central Queensland's mental health services in a bid to hone in on suicide prevention.

On Monday night Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt told ABC's 7.30 the government would expand its rural suicide prevention sites to four new regions, including central Queensland.

It's part of the government's $192 million commitment to tackle mental health and suicide in 12 key regions.

The program includes $3 million of funding over three years which will be coordinated by the Central Queensland Primary Health Network.

Gladstone's Colleen Tribe, a general manager at a leading mental health service, said the boost was a "significant need" for our region.

While the details for how the funding would be spent have not been released, the Roseberry Community Services manager has her fingers crossed it will come to Gladstone.

"The most beneficial thing the State or Federal Government could do is to hone in on each individual region," she said.

"The problems in Gladstone are most probably not the same as Biloela or Rockhampton, for example.

"There's a combination of issues that might be related to suicide or attempted suicide or suicide ideation."

The four additional sites are on top of the eight previously announced as part of the government's $192 million 2016 election promise to tackle mental health.

Soon the Central Queensland Primary Health Network will start consultation across the region to identify key issues.

"I, like many Australians, have known friends who have lost loved ones - it stays with everybody," he told ABC's 7.30.

"I won't make a false promise about overnight changes ... but I will make a guarantee that in every one of these trial sites, the goal is to improve services, to reduce waiting times, to make sure that we have better outreach.

"It could be a community drought, a community with ice or simply a cultural climate where things have got out of hand and there's a sense of loss or hopelessness."

Mr Hunt said in the short term, local communities would benefit from better resources and services.

"Over the longer term, the findings of trial sites will be used in developing future responses to suicide prevention across Australia," he said.

The expansion will help regional communities suffering from the effects of mental health issues at the local level, by providing increased services and local resources, the Minister said.

Roseberry Community Services also has Youth and Family services - support services for young people and their families, including mental health support.

Gladstone Observer

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

'Easy target': Severely bullied Gladstone girl forced from school

'Easy target': Severely bullied Gladstone girl forced from...

At one point Mrs Wilson said her daughter was rushed at from behind, punched in the head and pushed into a gutter while walking home from school.

Child sex doll allegedly ordered by Fraser Coast man

The man's house was raided by police and Australian Border Force.

'Revolutionary': Influx of jobs to come with four regional projects

Glenn Butcher and Mayor Matt Burnett shake hands to a six million dollar government grant for the Gladstone Region.

THESE four projects will bring a local jobs boost

Legal action threats over Carmichael mine

Map of Adani in relation to Central Queensland townships.

Traditional owners against project threaten legal action

Local Partners

Youth council to help advise on issues

Gladstone Region Youth Council able to put recommendations to the broader council

GPC: Workers exposure to coal dust minimised

Gladstone Port.

GPC has a range of measures to ensure workers are kept safer

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

All Time Low announce Australian tour with supports

Pop punk heaven for All Time Low fans as tour and support announced.

'I’m not full of s**t’: Highest MKR score ever

My Kitchen Rules contestants Amy and Tyson host their instant restaurant at Kangaroo Point, Queensland.

OUR favourite villains Amy and Tyson show they can cook.

Jilted groom rejects second chance with runaway bride

Lauren asks Andrew to give their marriage a second chance.

MAN was dumped without warning on the show Married At First Sight.

Olympic gold medallist returns home to Mackay

Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery, featuring Mackay-born Cathy Freeman, airs on Wednesday, February 8.

Sportswoman shows off Mackay in TV episode

Buderim parents reject invitation to gay son's wedding

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's finance.

'My story is not unique by any means.'

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

Netflix's new feature could cause it serious legal trouble

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

FAMILY HOME IN POPULAR AREA

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Elevated fenced block with a flat, secure play yard for the kids is a great feature of this property which is just new to the market. With access to the double...

Calling all first home buyers or downsizers!

9 Brisbane Street, Calliope 4680

House 3 1 1 $210,000

This well-manicured home is situated in a peaceful cul-de-sac only minutes from shops, cafes and amenities. Sitting on a spacious 627m2 fully fenced block, this...

THIS IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!

12 Luton Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This solid brick home is centrally located in the ever popular Telina, close to schools and shops. Featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2 with built-in-robes and the...

Fantastic Opportunity!

42 Allunga Drive, Glen Eden 4680

Residential Land Your privacy is assured on this private 776m2 block with no rear ... $150,000

Your privacy is assured on this private 776m2 block with no rear neighbors. Vacant blocks of land like this one seldom hit the market, so act quickly as this land...

WELCOME TO YOUR OWN SLICE OF PARADISE!

145 Yalkarra Crescent, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 4 $629,000

If you have been waiting for a home that ticks all the boxes this is it! Only 15 minutes' drive to the CBD the list of features that this home has to offer is...

SPACIOUS, MODERN, FAMILY HOME!

46 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $285,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 46 Iris Road, Kirkwood to the market. This low set brick home is located in family friendly Emmadale Gardens...

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

Unit 2,4,5 & 6/ Grayson Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 8 4 4 Auction

The perfect opportunity is now available for your to choose your investment level - with these 4 units being offered for Auction as a group or separately. With a...

Top Floor Unit with Superb Ocean Views

Unit 29/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $95,000

PRICED TO SELL - This top floor two bedroom unit has views to die for! From the balcony you have clear uninterrupted views of Gladstone Harbour. The views alone...

CALLING ALL TRADES OR DIY ENTHUSIASTSREAL OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE IT YOUR OWNSOLD IN AN AS IS WHERE IS CONDITION

5 Fletcher Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 3 $149,000

Don't dismiss this property from the photos as the potential is endless. The location speaks volume and the fact the home sits on a large 852m2 block there some...

EXECUTIVE LIVING IN THE HEART OF GLADSTONE

404/52 Oaka Lane, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 $265,000

This executive fully furnished one bedroom apartment is located on the fourth floor of this prestige CBD complex. This would have to be the best address in...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!