'Significant need': Hopes suicide prevention trial benefits Gladstone

A BOOST of $3 million will be delivered to central Queensland's mental health services in a bid to hone in on suicide prevention.

On Monday night Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt told ABC's 7.30 the government would expand its rural suicide prevention sites to four new regions, including central Queensland.

It's part of the government's $192 million commitment to tackle mental health and suicide in 12 key regions.

The program includes $3 million of funding over three years which will be coordinated by the Central Queensland Primary Health Network.

Gladstone's Colleen Tribe, a general manager at a leading mental health service, said the boost was a "significant need" for our region.

While the details for how the funding would be spent have not been released, the Roseberry Community Services manager has her fingers crossed it will come to Gladstone.

"The most beneficial thing the State or Federal Government could do is to hone in on each individual region," she said.

"The problems in Gladstone are most probably not the same as Biloela or Rockhampton, for example.

"There's a combination of issues that might be related to suicide or attempted suicide or suicide ideation."

The four additional sites are on top of the eight previously announced as part of the government's $192 million 2016 election promise to tackle mental health.

Soon the Central Queensland Primary Health Network will start consultation across the region to identify key issues.

"I, like many Australians, have known friends who have lost loved ones - it stays with everybody," he told ABC's 7.30.

"I won't make a false promise about overnight changes ... but I will make a guarantee that in every one of these trial sites, the goal is to improve services, to reduce waiting times, to make sure that we have better outreach.

"It could be a community drought, a community with ice or simply a cultural climate where things have got out of hand and there's a sense of loss or hopelessness."

Mr Hunt said in the short term, local communities would benefit from better resources and services.

"Over the longer term, the findings of trial sites will be used in developing future responses to suicide prevention across Australia," he said.

The expansion will help regional communities suffering from the effects of mental health issues at the local level, by providing increased services and local resources, the Minister said.

Roseberry Community Services also has Youth and Family services - support services for young people and their families, including mental health support.