Shutdown increases flaring

UP IN SMOKE: LNG flaring on Curtis Island.

GLADSTONE is no stranger to big black clouds of pollution coming in off the LNG facilities on Curtis Island.

But if you've been wondering why these clouds of smoke have been more regular of late, it's because Santos' GLNG Train 1 is going through a shutdown.

Notifying the public about its flaring activity, a Santos GLNG spokesman said the shutdown was part of a "planned statutory inspection”.

The planned shutdown of GLNG Train 1 has been coordinated with the Queensland Government as part of a process to "ensure the facility can be operated safely and reliably over the long term.

"There will be intermittent flaring and potentially dark smoke while Train 1 is being shut down,” the spokesman said.

"Flaring is an integral part of our plant's operational and safety management systems.

"We monitor and manage air quality emissions in accordance with the Environmental Authority,” he said.

Since October 1, the Queensland Government's air quality monitoring stations picked up two days when air quality deteriorated above government guidelines.

At Fisherman's Landingon October 1, PM10 levels spiked above guidelines.

PM10 are particles that can cause respiratory problems.