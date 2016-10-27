29°
News

'Scares me': Gladstone star too close to Dreamworld tragedy

Luke J Mortimer
| 27th Oct 2016 8:14 AM Updated: 8:50 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE radio star Ben Norris was on the Thunder River Rapids ride the day before tragedy struck.

Mr Norris was in Dreamworld on a free-ticket shooting for a show when his "scaredy cat" friend refused to go on any rides.

"We told her that the only ride that the one ride that was suitable for her to ride on was the Rapid Ride," he said.

"It was the most family friendly and it was believed to be the safest in the park.

"It could have been anybody -- it could have been me."

On Tuesday, the ride claimed four lives, with heart wrenching stories of the ensuing chaos emerging in the aftermath.

>>Dreamworld shock: Son and daughter saw parents die

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

But the day before, the larger-than-life former Big Brother contestant, who once called Dreamworld home, but now lives in Gladstone, was snapping pictures of his friends "pretending to be terrified".

Mr Norris discovered that the theme park was the scene of a tragedy when he was on his way to Brisbane airport and a convoy of paramedics raced past.

He was on the phone to his co-star Carly Portch, who told him news had broken of an accident on one of Dreamworld's rides.

He phoned friends at Dreamworld, who he describes as a "big family", who told him at that stage one was confirmed dead and another three were trapped.

"It was odd for me, because it seemed so surreal because I had been there the day before recording stuff for the show."

Mr Norris said all of his friends at Dreamworld were shattered by the accident.

"There's so many people who are shattered," he said. "Every single person who works there is such an intrinsic family of people. It's always such a good vide."

Mr Norris said chatter that Dreamworld might close down was heartbreaking, as the theme park is like a family home to him after his Big Brother stint.

"The idea that Dreamworld would shut down scares me because I love it," he said.

"When I go back, I have that feeling that I'm going back to the family home I grew up in." 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region

'Personal attacks': Break-ins force popular restaurant to close

'Personal attacks': Break-ins force popular restaurant to close...

BREAK-INS wear on local business owner's health, and money.

Time for a Fair Go, Prime Minister

DEAR Prime Minister, Welcome to Rockhampton.

Truckloads of WICET gear was up for grabs

HELPING HAND: Russell James, Clinton State School deputy principal John Fry, principal Heidi James, with WICET's Sarah Wheatley and co-workers who delivered the donated furniture to the school.

WICET made the calls to offer truckloads of pre-loved gear.

Bargain hunters swoop on neighbours gear

SELL OFF: Nigel Muldoon and his wife Melissa feel as if they've lifted a big weight off their shoulders after having a once in a life-time spring clean.

HOUSEHOLD sell off reached record numbers.

Local Partners

Local woman doesn't think of gas plants on Curtis Island

WOMAN'S thoughts on Curtis Island far from multi-billion dollar gas plants.

Dredging begins in Gladstone's port

Dredging the 2.3km Narrows crossing of the QCLNG and APLNG gas pipelines. The dredging involves a small backhoe dredge mounted on a barge, two tug boats, a survey vessel. After the pipelines are laid in the same trench, they will be covered with rock for protection from shipping and will still allow sufficient depth for boat traffic through The Narrows. Photo taken on the GPC Gladstone Harbour Tour.

BUOYS removed to make room for dredging operations.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Hugh Laurie receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HUGH Laurie received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Blake Lively hosts 40th party for Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively throws husband Ryan Reynold's 40th birthday bash

What's on the big screen this week

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S latest superhero Doctor Strange makes his debut.

Trump 'worked like hell' to pick up John Travolta's wife

John Travolta and Kelly Preston

Trump wrote comments in tribute to Travolta's son Jett

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E11 - top three battle it out

The Bachelorette finalists, from left, Matty Johnson, Lee Elliott and Jake Ellis.

It's Matty, Lee or Jake. Who will Georgia choose?

Jake left broken-hearted by Bachelorette break-up

Jake Ellis is one of the final three bachelors on The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and Matty J as her final two suitors.

MOVIE REVIEW: Doctor Strange is out there in a good way

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S new superhero takes viewers along on his mind trip.

Stylish Home In Seaview Heights On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

BIG HOUSE, BIG SHED, BIG POOL, BIG VIEWS GET HERE QUICK!

21 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 4 Offer Around...

Have you been looking for a home that is a little different? Do you need a property that has the 3 "must have" features - Family sized home, Shed & Pool? Are you...

Great Family Home With Plenty of Storage Options &amp; Great Side Access!

5 Dorsett Close, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $275,000

Have you been looking for a large family home close to child care and shopping facilities but just can't find what you're looking for at an affordable price under...

Stunning Couples Retreat With Spectacular Harbour Views

19 Auckland Street, Gladstone South 4680

House 3 2 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Stop Looking! This is the home that you have been waiting for and it will not disappoint. If you are in the market for a home in a top position with magnificent...

Private, Peaceful and Perfect

Unit 30/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $185,000

This modern townhouse backs onto a tranquil gully and is screaming out for a family to call it home. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the...

Now&#39;s the time to make your move!

Unit 9/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $185,000

This modern townhouse is located in a private and secure complex close to schools and shops. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the fully...

STOP RENTING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

47 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $279,000

If you're still renting you need to view this property to see what it has to offer for this fantastic price! The large open plan kitchen/living area offers...

THIS FAMILY HOME IS A MUST SEE!!

33 Aramac Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $419,000

We are proud to present to you 33 Aramac Drive, Clinton. This beautifully renovated family home is now ready and awaiting its new lucky owners! On entry through...

FREEHOLD MOTEL - OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS FOR FRESH START

6 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial LJ Hooker Gladstone is pleased to offer for sale the Freehold property ... EOI CLOSING 4PM...

LJ Hooker Gladstone is pleased to offer for sale the Freehold property of the Mawarra Motel, located at 6 Scenery Street, West Gladstone QLD 4680. The Mawarra...

OCEAN VIEWS- PERFECT LIFSTYLE!

Unit 28/22 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 2 2 1 $249,000

Have you been looking for the ultimate investment? Or maybe you've been looking for a low maintenance home close to the CBD and only a seconds walk to the beach...

OPINION: Banks fear Gladstone future: Councillor

REGIONAL Queensland deserves a helping hand on housing.

Bank reclaims Goondoon St complex plan, places on the market

Multi-million dollar development plan up for sale.

MULTI-MILLION dollar plan for Goondoon St complex on the market.

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Coles to pay new owner of Tannum servo $320K

UP FOR GRABS: Expressions of interest in Tannum's new service station, which will house the new Coles Express, closed this month.

INVESTORS bid for new Tannum service station under construction.

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance