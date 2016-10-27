'Scares me': Gladstone star too close to Dreamworld tragedy

GLADSTONE radio star Ben Norris was on the Thunder River Rapids ride the day before tragedy struck.

Mr Norris was in Dreamworld on a free-ticket shooting for a show when his "scaredy cat" friend refused to go on any rides.

"We told her that the only ride that the one ride that was suitable for her to ride on was the Rapid Ride," he said.

"It was the most family friendly and it was believed to be the safest in the park.

"It could have been anybody -- it could have been me."

On Tuesday, the ride claimed four lives, with heart wrenching stories of the ensuing chaos emerging in the aftermath.

But the day before, the larger-than-life former Big Brother contestant, who once called Dreamworld home, but now lives in Gladstone, was snapping pictures of his friends "pretending to be terrified".

Mr Norris discovered that the theme park was the scene of a tragedy when he was on his way to Brisbane airport and a convoy of paramedics raced past.

He was on the phone to his co-star Carly Portch, who told him news had broken of an accident on one of Dreamworld's rides.

He phoned friends at Dreamworld, who he describes as a "big family", who told him at that stage one was confirmed dead and another three were trapped.

"It was odd for me, because it seemed so surreal because I had been there the day before recording stuff for the show."

Mr Norris said all of his friends at Dreamworld were shattered by the accident.

"There's so many people who are shattered," he said. "Every single person who works there is such an intrinsic family of people. It's always such a good vide."

Mr Norris said chatter that Dreamworld might close down was heartbreaking, as the theme park is like a family home to him after his Big Brother stint.

"The idea that Dreamworld would shut down scares me because I love it," he said.

"When I go back, I have that feeling that I'm going back to the family home I grew up in."