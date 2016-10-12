'Show us your t***': Then her boyfriend stepped in

A TEENAGER'S cheeky call to a Gladstone woman over a fence to 'show us your t*ts' backfired when it drew a rapid fire response from her angry boyfriend.

And after a brief street scuffle Jesse Clark, who had mouthed the provocative words, was charged with causing a public nuisance.

Clark, 18, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to committing public nuisance at 5pm on Sunday, September 4.

I don't smoke but I don't think that making them more expensive will stop people who do. Jesse Clark Photo Tegan Annett / The Observer Tegan Annett

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said Clark was walking down a street with a mate when he called out "show us your tits".

The court was told that when her partner replied "excuse me" an argument with loud yelling and swearing took place between Clark and the annoyed man.

Mr Reece said that in the ensuing physical altercation the man's shirt was ripped and a neighbour had to separate them.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said Clark was in a defacto relationship and father to two children, and believed his state of intoxication contributed to the incident.

"He instructs me that the comment attributed to him was not directed to the woman," Ms O'Gorman said.

She said that when the man came out instead of walking away Clark reacted aggressively.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said drinking was an explanation but no excuse, saying his behaviour was unacceptable.

Ms Ho took into account Clark's age and fined him $300, a conviction was not recorded.