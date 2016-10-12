28°
News

'Show us your t***': Then her boyfriend stepped in

Ross Irby
| 11th Oct 2016 3:53 PM Updated: 12th Oct 2016 12:30 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TEENAGER'S cheeky call to a Gladstone woman over a fence to 'show us your t*ts' backfired when it drew a rapid fire response from her angry boyfriend.

And after a brief street scuffle Jesse Clark, who had mouthed the provocative words, was charged with causing a public nuisance.

Clark, 18, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to committing public nuisance at 5pm on Sunday, September 4.

I don't smoke but I don't think that making them more expensive will stop people who do. Jesse Clark Photo Tegan Annett / The Observer
I don't smoke but I don't think that making them more expensive will stop people who do. Jesse Clark Photo Tegan Annett / The Observer Tegan Annett

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said Clark was walking down a street with a mate when he called out "show us your tits".

The court was told that when her partner replied "excuse me" an argument with loud yelling and swearing took place between Clark and the annoyed man.

Mr Reece said that in the ensuing physical altercation the man's shirt was ripped and a neighbour had to separate them.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said Clark was in a defacto relationship and father to two children, and believed his state of intoxication contributed to the incident.

"He instructs me that the comment attributed to him was not directed to the woman," Ms O'Gorman said.

She said that when the man came out instead of walking away Clark reacted aggressively.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said drinking was an explanation but no excuse, saying his behaviour was unacceptable.

Ms Ho took into account Clark's age and fined him $300, a conviction was not recorded.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone, gladstonecourt, gladstone region

BREAKING: Arrest after reported disgusting act at baby's grave

BREAKING: Arrest after reported disgusting act at baby's...

DOG squad and police rushed to cemetery.

Local brewery gaining on major beer companies

MAJOR beer manufacturers are losing control of the market.

'Show us your t***': Then her boyfriend stepped in

I don't smoke but I don't think that making them more expensive will stop people who do. Jesse Clark Photo Tegan Annett / The Observer

Teen's big boo boo after call to woman 'show us tour tits' backfires

She spent blood, sweat, and money on 300 Barbie dolls

GIFT FOR IVY: Avid Barbie doll collector Marina Hobbs wants to find Ivy, the girl who left a note on a tree, inset.

MARINA Hobbs has spent plenty of cash and thousands of hours of work

Local Partners

'It never leaves you': He saved toddler Taipan victim

HELICOPTER crewman's grueling day at work.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Cut off date for Gladstone rates discount imminent

Mayor Matt Burnett.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

LAST DAY to pay rates for a discount or set up a payment plan.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

Rod Stewart receives knighthood

Rod Stewart receives knighthood

SIR Rod Stewart has been honoured with a knighthood by Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit for Cathriona White

Doctor Who gets Mr. Men makeover

Series of Mr. Men books based on the 12 Time Lords in 'Doctor Who'

Khloe Kardashian: Kim isn't doing that well after robbery

Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe says Kim is still "not doing that well" after being robbed

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local Northern Rivers band gets spot on monster bill

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

DUEL LIVING ON BEECHER ACREAGE!

5 McIntosh Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 7 $550,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone welcomes 5 McIntosh Road, Beecher to the market! If you are looking for a home that offers a separate dwelling for extended family or...

This stunning view is a must see!

6 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Location is everything! This gorgeous home has million dollar views and is walking distance to the city, schools and shops! At this price the future investment...

INDUSTRIAL OFFICE COMPLEX + ROOM FOR SHED

14 Garfield Street, Callemondah 4680

Commercial 14 Garfield Street is located just off Blain Drive in the Clinton ... MAKE AN OFFER!

14 Garfield Street is located just off Blain Drive in the Clinton Industrial Estate, with the CBD and Gladstone Marina just minutes away. The property comprises...

Looking For Something Special..?

1 Pine Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers...

If you have been waiting for something special to hit the market then you may want to book your inspection time now, as this home is going to be extremely popular...

This Is The Opportunity Of A Lifetime..!

91 Meyer Road, O'Connell 4680

House 8 4 9 Offers Above...

If you like the finer things in life and have been looking for a first class property on several hectares of land and within only a few minutes from the Gladstone...

Large block, side access, and a premiere position!

8 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $359,000

The owners of this gem are motivated and ready to sell! This contemporary family home is the perfect place to start your real estate journey or would make a solid...

THIS ONE HAS IT ALL!

113 Penda Avenue, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $405,000

Have you been looking for a new home and nothing seems to have everything that you're looking for? Well STOP & LOOK - we've found the perfect home with the...

4 x Strata Titled Townhouses with &gt;6% Nett Return

Unit 1-4/9 Cowan Close, South Gladstone 4680

House 8 4 4 $425,000

Owner motivated to sell now - don't miss this perfect investment opportunity! - Fixed term leases on all units - 4 x 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Townhouses - Fully...

ENTER THE PROPERTY MARKET TODAY

28 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 3 1 1 $169,000

This neat and tidy solid home sits elevated on the block, tucked away from the road behind the privacy hedge. The light filled living area leads you through to the...

A GREAT PLACE TO START!

11 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $175,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 11 Angler Street to the market! With interest rates at an all time low and currently a buyers marketthere is every...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

OPINION: Bank's high-risk rating hurts Gladstone 'strugglers'

Classifying Gladstone as a "mining town” is insulting.

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

Gladstone on bank's mining town 'risky' home loan list

GLADSTONE on list of mining towns deemed 'high-risk' for home loans.

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off