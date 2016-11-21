Should 40kmh be new 50 on Gladstone region roads?

DROPPING 10kmh off local speed limits could dramatically reduce the number of pedestrians killed in crashes, a Queensland researcher believes.

Queensland University of Technology car safety researcher Marina Alexander said suburban speed limits should be reduced to 40kmh. She said a 10kmh decrease on local roads and in commercial centres could dramatically increase the chances of a pedestrian surviving a car crash.

"At about 50kmh there is about a 50-80% chance of a pedestrian involved in a crash being killed,” she said. "If you drop that by 10kmh the chance of a pedestrian dying falls to 20-30%.”

Ms Alexander said reducing speed limits would be a cheap way to save lives and would have limited impact on people's daily lives.- ARM NEWSDESK