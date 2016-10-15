Shot roo saved from death row by Gladstone volunteers

The Gladstone District Wildlife Carers are caring for this kangaroo after it was shot with an arrow at Tannum Sands.

IT has been a rough week for this kangaroo, but things are starting to look a little better thanks to the help of wildlife carer volunteers.

Gladstone District Wildlife Carers tracked down this kangaroo after it was shot with an arrow last week.

The arrow was wedged into its tail, raising concerns by wildlife officers about infection.

After a region-wide hunt the Gladstone District Wildlife Carers shared the news they were able to track down and sedate the roo.

"A big thank you to Jodi Jones and Dr Saint Clair Hayes from Boyne Tannum Sands!!! Spike was sedated, the arrow was moved and Spike was given a long lasting antibiotic. This is why we become wildlife carers, such a fantastic outcome for the sweet man," they wrote.

"This is Spike waiting for the sedation to wear off."

The organisation asked residents to make contact with its volunteers if the roo was spotted.

Group president Rika Passier said it was a difficult task to capture an animal, especially this kangaroo, due to its size.