'Not fools': Local woman accuses Woolies of 'stingy sale'

This is an opinion and only represents the views of the author.

WOOLWORTHS has to be kidding! Aldi and Coles are aisles ahead of this once king of the supermarkets, now crumbling under the pressure of competition.

The higher they are, the harder they fall.

With the delay in recalibrating their self-service machines for the new $5 note, and their so-called "fire-sale" at Masters, it's one disaster after another.

Coles did its homework and was prepared for the new note. Having to close down some of its supermarkets and pretending to have an honest fire-sale at Masters is un-Australian.

Bunnings has grown into a great success, while its competition, Masters, never really made the grade. Masters' 10% off retail cost, is hardly a "bargain". By all reactions to the Masters stores' closure and selling of stock, many are saying: "forget it!"

Woolworths and its shareholders are hurting. Being "stingy" with the sale of their old Masters' stock is not the way to win friends and influence the public.

No one is fooled when the prices are raised and then lowered, as if at bargain prices.

In New Zealand, Woolworths items, some made in Australia and exported, are cheaper than in their Australian supermarkets.

Now Aldi and Cost-Co are giving the duopoly a run for their dollar. Woolworths is an Australian icon. Has it had its day? As new players come on the scene, traditional strategies and gimmicks to attract customers won't work.

Shoppers shouldn't be underestimated and are wising up to its covert tactics.