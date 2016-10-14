26°
Crew with Rio Tinto alumina aren't being paid

13th Oct 2016 7:45 PM Updated: 14th Oct 2016 8:22 AM

A CARGO ship hauling alumina for Rio Tinto is under investigation after it was detained at Gladstone last week.

The Maratha Paramount, which is an Indian-owned bulk carrier but flies under a flag of convenience, was boarded by authorities that found the 22 member crew had not been paid properly for two months.

FULL STORY | >>'Ship of shame': Wages not paid to crew at Gladstone port

SHIP OF SHAME: Union's tough words for bulk carrier Maratha Paramount.

According to the International Transport Workers Federation the crew had small supplies of food and the drinking water was the colour of rust.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority issued the vessel with two deficiency notices but released the ship after it fixed the violations.

Authorities will inspect the ship again once it reaches its next stop, Newcastle.

