Ship crew's wages not paid

INTERNATIONAL Transport Workers' Federation coordinator Dean Summers labelled the bulk carrier Maratha Paramount a "ship of shame” after inspections of the vessel at Gladstone yesterday revealed workers hadn't been paid since July.

Although the Indian crew did not say anything to ITF inspectors, records kept by the captain of the ship revealed that payments had not been made.

Once on board the ship, an ITF inspector found that the crew had hardly any food supplies and that the drinking water was the colour of rust.

"These bludgers haven't paid one cent in home allotment wages for months and conditions on board are atrocious,” Mr Summers said.

The ship, which docked in Gladstone at 4pm, had been charted by a company partly owned by Rio Tinto, Pacific Aluminium.

Mr Summers said the Maratha Paramount was registered in the Marshall Islands and flying under a flag of convenience.

"It is an outrage that Australian crews are dumped and replaced by vulnerable workers who aren't even paid,” he said.

"These flag of convenience ships mean companies can dodge tax and have no responsibility to look after workers' rights.”

Pacific Aluminium was contacted for comment but did not return calls.