34°
News

'She is free now': Frankie remembered as 'brave angel'

Tegan Annett
| 6th Nov 2016 4:19 PM
Three-year-old Francesca (Frankie) Beresford hasn't found a bone marrow match which she desprately needs
Three-year-old Francesca (Frankie) Beresford hasn't found a bone marrow match which she desprately needs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THOUSANDS of seasonal white fluttering butterflies were a sign for a heartbroken family that their brave little girl is now free.

Frankie Beresford took her last breath on Friday after nine months fighting an aggressive and rare cancer.

>> Thousands post messages as after Frankie's last breath

"Our girl fought so hard but she was just too tired to keep going," her family wrote on Facebook.

"Frankie made it known very clearly she was tired and she peacefully passed away in her parents' (Kate and Duncan) arms."

Frankie's death has left her friends, family and complete strangers questioning why life can be so cruel.

 

Three-year-old Francesca (Frankie) Beresford hasn't found a bone marrow match which she desprately needs
Three-year-old Francesca (Frankie) Beresford hasn't found a bone marrow match which she desprately needs

Frankie's uncle and aunt, Patrick and Jess Beresford from Gladstone, have spent months by the three-year-old's side.

"Driving away (from the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane) today for the last time we were ushered home by thousands of white butterflies," Patrick said.

"I know in my heart it was a message from our dearest little angel letting us know that she is free now, she is ok."

The Gladstone couple has shared Frankie's story far and wide, organising fundraising events too to assist with the family's travel and medication bills.

"Love you forever Frankie," Patrick said.

 

Francesca Nicola Beresford took her last breath at 11.45am on November 4.
Francesca Nicola Beresford took her last breath at 11.45am on November 4. Contributed

Photos of Frankie with butterflies overlaid on her smiling face were shared on Saturday and reminded family and friends of their "sweet-spirited darling".

Thousands of messages with tributes and sending love and support flooded social media.

Frankie was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in February this year.

Parents Kate and Duncan Beresford spent 10 years in Gladstone and Duncan continues to work at Rio Tinto Alcan Yarwun.

Their daughter was diagnosed with an aggressive, fast-acting cancer and within 48 hours began chemotherapy.

The family and Lady Cilento Children's Hospital started a worldwide search for lifesaving bone marrow, but to no avail.

Every step of the way the family has given updates on Frankie's condition via a Facebook page, Frankie's Fight Against AML.

 

Frankie Beresford, 3 is currently fighting for her light on a respirator machine in ICU in Brisbane, her aunty and Gladstone resident Jess Beresford is holding a fundraiser for her this weekend.
Frankie Beresford, 3 is currently fighting for her light on a respirator machine in ICU in Brisbane, her aunty and Gladstone resident Jess Beresford is holding a fundraiser for her this weekend.

 

More than 6000 people followed the family's journey as Frankie took on the fight of her life.

Aunt Jess Beresford launched a GoFundMe page to assist the family with their travel and medical bills.

Since February 26 the page has clocked up more than $40,000.

"Frankie is a sweet-spirited little darling who only has love to give," Jess wrote on the page.

"She adores kittens and is mad about Dora the explorer and Peppa Pig."

Yesterday a family member posted that Kate and Duncan were thankful for the support and messages.

"Duncan and Kate have asked me to pass on a huge thank you to you all, please know they are so incredibly grateful for your messages of love and support," they wrote.

"Each message is providing them with great comfort during the early hours of the morning when they are finding it so hard to sleep.

"Their baby girl has had such a huge impact on so many people, she was truly amazing and will be with us always."

Tributes to Frankie:

Olivia Mangan: Have the sweetest of dreams beautiful Frankie. xx All my love is with you.

Maree Barone: Dear Kate & Duncan, Kevin, Judy and all Frankies' family... I am at a loss to express how I feel but please know our tears & love are for your beautiful girl.

Theresa Macaulay: God bless to you and thd the family and friends xxxx What an amazing brave fighter, I've just been reading your posts. RIP sweetheart. Big hugs and love to your folks xxx.

HayleynRob Billington: Frankie it's taken me till tonight to find words to say..... It was such an honour to have met you and your beautiful mumma Kate who is an absolute rock. I did a run today and I ran my heart out for u because my pain that I was feeling today was nothing compared to what you and your family has gone through! I will always remember you forever and you will always be in my heart! You can get some well earned rest now, until we met again.

Emma Jones: A precious girl, that I never knew, but who touched my heart deeply. I will always remember Frankie. Condolences. Xxx

Nicolette Rusling: Frankie's brave fight has touched so many people, including myself. We have all been here with you for every step of your journey - desperately wanting a different outcome for Frankie and your family. I have cried many times for your beautiful girl who I have never met. Frankie has constantly been in my thoughts, especially today.
 

Debbie Otto: RIP sweet heart, heaven has a gorgeous angel thoughts for your family and friends, so sad x x.

Maryse Thomsen: RIP Frankie. May you rest in the arms of the beautiful Angels.

Sandii Leitch: Thoughts are with this courageous amazing family. So very sorry and sad to hear this news. Our thoughts are with you all. Rest in peace and happily forever Frankie xo.

Sharyn Davis:  So heart breaking, thank you for sharing Frankie's story. RIP Frankie.

 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  cancer childhood cancer disease frankie beresford tribute

'She is free now': Frankie remembered as 'brave angel'

'She is free now': Frankie remembered as 'brave angel'

THOUSANDS of seasonal white fluttering butterflies were a sign for a heartbroken family that their brave little girl is now free.

Million dollar homes: Gladstone's high-end property market

The 1.79m home at 30 Pine Avenue.

Feast your eyes on the million-dollar property buys in Gladstone

'Grave concerns': Safety fears as 18 jobs axed at LNG plant

CUTS COMING: Santos will sack 18 workers at GLNG.

Union fears safety issues after cuts at GLNG

BREAKING: Police swarm street after assault

Gladstone Police and Queensland Ambulance Service are outside a home in Gladstone.

Police and ambulance swarm a Kin Kora St.

Local Partners

Thousands post messages after Frankie's last breath

SHE'S won the hearts of thousands of people as she fought a rare form of cancer, but little three-year-old Frankie Beresford lost the battle yesterday.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Central Queensland's most wanted criminals

Brunswick Hotel clerk fights robber

Police need your help to find these serious offenders.

Thousands expected at biggest BAM for the year

HAPPY DAYS: The Beach Arts Music festival traditionally attracts a good crowd.

Big festivites today at Tannum's Beach Arts Music fun.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Buble family 'broken in half' by son's cancer diagnosis

Buble family 'broken in half' by son's cancer diagnosis

MICHAEL Buble's sister-in-law has spoken out about his son Noah's recent cancer diagnosis.

Mel Gibson's age difference concerns

34-year age gap could cause a problem, says Gibson

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

ON LOCATION: Photographer Stephen Hayes was employed to the trusted and intimate role of filming Steve Jobs' family.

You'll never guess what treats Jobs gave for Halloween

Brad Pitt seeking joint custody with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September

Richie Ramone rips it up at the Airlie festival

The crowd cheers for an encore at the opening night of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Former Ramone rocks Airlie Beach festival of Music.

Sarah Jessica Parker's daughters want her business

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker has built a business empire.

SJP has passed her business acumen to her daughters

Kim Kardashian West hires three police officers

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Kim Kardashian beefs up security in wake of robbery

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE SO CLOSE TO TOWN...OUR SELLER&#39;S HAVE RELOCATED AND WANT IT SOLD!!!

30 Butcher Road, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 6 $485,000

If you have been looking for some acreage for your family to get out and enjoy the country life, but don't want to sacrifice town conveniences, then consider 30...

DON&#39;T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY...COULD THIS BE YOUR NEXT PROJECT...WE ARE SELLING

31 Hibiscus Avenue, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 1 1 $170,000

Perfectly positioned in Kin Kora is this solid highset home that is need of some TLC. Whether you're a first home buyer looking for an entry level home...

OPEN HOUSE SAT 5/11/16 @ 12PM - GREAT FAMILY ENTERTAINER...ANYONE FOR A SWIM

53 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $369,000

New to the market is this family-friendly lowset brick home that has been meticulously maintained over the years and is now calling for a new owner. If you like...

SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME...NO SHORTAGE ON VALUE...SELLER&#39;S ARE DOWNSIZING

21 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $479,000

This well proportioned low set brick home is located on a 944m2 level hilltop allotment in Kin Kora close to the Kin Kora school. If you're considering looking...

OPEN HOUSE SAT 5/11/16 @ 11AM - PERFECT START TO HOME OWNERSHIP...FABULOUS LOCATION... DON&#39;T DELAY AS YOU&#39;LL MISS OUT!!!

11 Finchley Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 $227,500

Located in the family friendly neighbourhood of Telina and surrounded by established homes, this neatly presented low set brick home is sure to tick all the...

A BEAUTIFUL SANCTUARY MINUTES FROM THE CBD

20 Forest Place, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 ALL OFFERS...

This well presented two bedroom home situated in the tranquil 'Forest Glen' estate awaits you. Upon entry you are greeted with a modern kitchen overlooking the...

Vendor Motivated To Sell NOW!!!

Unit 26/1 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 OFFERS OVER...

Presenting a sleek, streamlined layout - this light filled apartment offers executives, downsizers and investors a low maintenance opportunity within only a few...

Sensational Coastal Location with Lifestyle in Mind!

7 The Promenade, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If there was ever a right time to buy - now is it! This well-built home is a rare gem this close to the water! If location and lifestyle are what you and your...

264m2 INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOP

Unit 6/66 YARROON STREET, Gladstone 4680

- TIDY SHED WITH SIX ROLLER DOORS FOR GREAT ACCESS - PREVIOUS ... PLEASE CALL

- TIDY SHED WITH SIX ROLLER DOORS FOR GREAT ACCESS - PREVIOUS FIT OUT LEFT WITH FRAMES FOR OFFICES - TWO STREET ACCESS - MAIN SHOP FRONTS EASTERBY STREET ...

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...LOW MAINTENANCE BRICK...MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS

9 Anderson Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 $170,000

Considering purchasing your first home or investment and looking for an established home in a convenient location then the search is over. This brick residence is...

Million dollar homes: Gladstone's high-end property market

The 1.79m home at 30 Pine Avenue.

Feast your eyes on the million-dollar property buys in Gladstone

Builders sell $1.2m mansion to take on 20-home estate project

CCF Homes owners Craig and Tracy Christensen will sell their 10 Boundary Rd home to get ready to build 20 homes at Beecher.

Take a peek at what a million-dollar home looks like.

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!