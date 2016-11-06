'She is free now': Frankie remembered as 'brave angel'

THOUSANDS of seasonal white fluttering butterflies were a sign for a heartbroken family that their brave little girl is now free.

Frankie Beresford took her last breath on Friday after nine months fighting an aggressive and rare cancer.

"Our girl fought so hard but she was just too tired to keep going," her family wrote on Facebook.

"Frankie made it known very clearly she was tired and she peacefully passed away in her parents' (Kate and Duncan) arms."

Frankie's death has left her friends, family and complete strangers questioning why life can be so cruel.

Frankie's uncle and aunt, Patrick and Jess Beresford from Gladstone, have spent months by the three-year-old's side.

"Driving away (from the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane) today for the last time we were ushered home by thousands of white butterflies," Patrick said.

"I know in my heart it was a message from our dearest little angel letting us know that she is free now, she is ok."

The Gladstone couple has shared Frankie's story far and wide, organising fundraising events too to assist with the family's travel and medication bills.

"Love you forever Frankie," Patrick said.

Photos of Frankie with butterflies overlaid on her smiling face were shared on Saturday and reminded family and friends of their "sweet-spirited darling".

Thousands of messages with tributes and sending love and support flooded social media.

Frankie was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in February this year.

Parents Kate and Duncan Beresford spent 10 years in Gladstone and Duncan continues to work at Rio Tinto Alcan Yarwun.

Their daughter was diagnosed with an aggressive, fast-acting cancer and within 48 hours began chemotherapy.

The family and Lady Cilento Children's Hospital started a worldwide search for lifesaving bone marrow, but to no avail.

Every step of the way the family has given updates on Frankie's condition via a Facebook page, Frankie's Fight Against AML.

More than 6000 people followed the family's journey as Frankie took on the fight of her life.

Aunt Jess Beresford launched a GoFundMe page to assist the family with their travel and medical bills.

Since February 26 the page has clocked up more than $40,000.

"Frankie is a sweet-spirited little darling who only has love to give," Jess wrote on the page.

"She adores kittens and is mad about Dora the explorer and Peppa Pig."

Yesterday a family member posted that Kate and Duncan were thankful for the support and messages.

"Duncan and Kate have asked me to pass on a huge thank you to you all, please know they are so incredibly grateful for your messages of love and support," they wrote.

"Each message is providing them with great comfort during the early hours of the morning when they are finding it so hard to sleep.

"Their baby girl has had such a huge impact on so many people, she was truly amazing and will be with us always."

Tributes to Frankie:

Olivia Mangan: Have the sweetest of dreams beautiful Frankie. xx All my love is with you.



Maree Barone: Dear Kate & Duncan, Kevin, Judy and all Frankies' family... I am at a loss to express how I feel but please know our tears & love are for your beautiful girl.



Theresa Macaulay: God bless to you and thd the family and friends xxxx What an amazing brave fighter, I've just been reading your posts. RIP sweetheart. Big hugs and love to your folks xxx.



HayleynRob Billington: Frankie it's taken me till tonight to find words to say..... It was such an honour to have met you and your beautiful mumma Kate who is an absolute rock. I did a run today and I ran my heart out for u because my pain that I was feeling today was nothing compared to what you and your family has gone through! I will always remember you forever and you will always be in my heart! You can get some well earned rest now, until we met again.



Emma Jones: A precious girl, that I never knew, but who touched my heart deeply. I will always remember Frankie. Condolences. Xxx



Nicolette Rusling: Frankie's brave fight has touched so many people, including myself. We have all been here with you for every step of your journey - desperately wanting a different outcome for Frankie and your family. I have cried many times for your beautiful girl who I have never met. Frankie has constantly been in my thoughts, especially today.



Debbie Otto: RIP sweet heart, heaven has a gorgeous angel thoughts for your family and friends, so sad x x.



Maryse Thomsen: RIP Frankie. May you rest in the arms of the beautiful Angels.



Sandii Leitch: Thoughts are with this courageous amazing family. So very sorry and sad to hear this news. Our thoughts are with you all. Rest in peace and happily forever Frankie xo.



Sharyn Davis: So heart breaking, thank you for sharing Frankie's story. RIP Frankie.



