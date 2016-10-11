She attacked 'giggling' girl found in bed with her boyfriend

A WOMAN suffered facial injuries after she was assaulted by a man's Gladstone girlfriend who had found the pair together in bed.

The woman was assaulted when she apparently "giggled" after being found laying in bed with the man by his girlfriend before sunrise.

The 19-year-old (now former) girlfriend pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to assault causing bodily harm at 4.30am on Saturday, May 21.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the woman went into the bedroom and found the other woman in bed with her boyfriend.

The court hear she jumped on top of her, punched her at least three times, grabbed and pulled her hair.

Mr Reece said the woman's injuries included abrasions to her face and small cuts near her left eye.

She later told police she did it (assault) after the woman giggled when she found them in bed.

Mr Reece said she had no prior offences but police sought a significant fine or suspended jail term because of the nature of the offence and the injuries suffered by the woman.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gormansaid the couple's relationship at the time had been going through a rough patch but not actually broken up.

"She came home to discover the other woman in their bed. She lost her temper and assaulted her," Ms O'Gorman said.

She ended the relationship.

She was fined $1000, no conviction recorded.