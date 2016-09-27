Shawn Taylor: Wasn't there a Chinese satellite that was gonn

29°
Shawn Taylor: Wasn't there a Chinese satellite that was gonna crash and they didn't know where it would land. Maybe it's that. I didn't see any lights or flashes but I felt the tremor.

Brittany Carr: This was also seen/felt north of Emerald. The person/s thought it was a plane crash as they seen it exploding in the sky and then hitting the ground and exploding again and a second time. So it should be corrected to Central Queensland residents... Not just Gladstone as it was felt up to Emerald..

Stacey Michelle Cox: I watched this in the sky near south walker mine (Nebo-ish) around 8pm thinking it was a plane at first but didn't go away but!!! This explains it.... Sort of!

Tatiana Buslotsaiyangina; My hubby was sitting outside at the time and saw it all. There was a smaller one before that big one, according to him. He saw it lit up the clouds. Our German shepherd dog barked strangely (must have picked up sound from the sonic boom).

Patsy Mcdonald: Had a great view of it from Kepple Bay Estate. From where I was I thought it would have landed on the spare block on the corner of Taranganba and Tanby Rd but the boys said it would have been miles away. Very exciting!

Ellie Dicinoski: Was at Coorooman Creek fishing and it lit up the sky like lightening. Looked pretty much like picture but no impact.

Peter Turner: There was no impact with earth. Otherwise you would not be reporting this as we would not be here. This meteorite burned up as it entered the atmosphere. Was bigger than we have seen in a while which explains the sonic boom.

Rebecca Dean: Yep we saw it big time. We had just got out of the car after getting some takeaway and there was a big flash and I saw it fall across the sky and burn up.

Angela Sophios: Had a big flash of light out at Wurdong Heights that lit up the front yard, and went outside looking for lightning. Sky was as clear as. Then a few minutes later heard and felt the boom, it shook the house and the windows. Hubby was in town at Toolooa St and said it lit up like daylight. He said it was heading out towards Heron Island.

Cinta Rose: I was awake early hours of the morning and I heard other noises don't know if it could have been other asteroids but I know people weren't playing thumping music at that hour

Owen Colin: We saw maybe two or three smaller ones during the night, last night at work so this story seems viable.

Tatiana Buslotsaiyangina: There was a smaller one prior to the fireworks of the bigger one last night. So the 2am one would be the third one spotted in CQ.

THE 'HOT near-Earth asteroid' that crashed near Gladstone travels in group, and a second one has already fallen, an expert says.

'Biggest meteor in years' crashes near Gladstone

FIREBALL: The Orionid meteor shower will provide a light show later this month. Photo: contributed

“This sounds like a big one, first in several years."

LISTEN: 'Fireball meteor' causes tremor in 'super sonic boom'

"FIREBALL meteor" came close to Gladstone last night, expert says.

