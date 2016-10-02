29°
Sharks fan desperate for win

Declan Cooley
| 2nd Oct 2016 12:54 PM
READY TO WIN: Footy mates David Ahern and Dean Kornbrekke threw a few barbs at each other over the possible outcome of tonights NRL footy grand final.
READY TO WIN: Footy mates David Ahern and Dean Kornbrekke threw a few barbs at each other over the possible outcome of tonights NRL footy grand final.

THERE are only a few hours to go until the NRL footy grand final kicks off and after supporting the Sharks for more than 30 years David Ahern is quietly confidant the boys from Cronulla will get the job done.

Ever since Mr Ahern got a pair of Shark shorts off his uncle as a kid he's stuck by the club and hopes that tonight the Sharks will finally be able to add a piece of grand final silverware to their trophy cabinet.

And if anyone was wondering how devoted Mr Ahern is to his beloved Sharks, the born and bred Queenslander said he even likes Paul Gallen and Michael Ennis.

But his mate, Dean Kornbrekke, a storm supporter, doesn't think the Sharks have much hope of winning tonight, as long as the Storm forwards play well.

With the Storm slight favourites over the Sharks, it seems as though the bookies are thinking along the same lines as Mr Kornbrekke.

For Mr Ahern, he thinks if the Sharks get a few points early then they'll be in with a shot.

"I was pretty confident mid-year but then they started to fault towards the end,” Mr Ahern said.

"I've always been hopeful but I never get my hopes up too much because they'll break your heart.”

Throughout the finals series Mr Ahern said he'd been getting "smashed” by his mates through text messages who kept reminding him how much they hate the Sharks.

"Out of this team I like Luke Lewis and he just seems to be getting better,” he said.

"We'll need our back three to fire...because when they're on they're hard to stop.”

Although Mr Kornbrekke thinks the game will be close, he said the Sharks couldn't match the class of Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk.

Both footy lovers have plans to watch the game at home and will probably knock back a few beers.

But if the Sharks get up, Mr Ahern said he might just have to go on a bender for two weeks to celebrate.

Gladstone Observer
