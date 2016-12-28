Share your summer to win!

WOW: Taylor Fry took this great photo with her new GoPro which she got for Christmas.

TAYLOR Fry has certainly got into the spirit of our camera competition.

She captured this magical selfie with a GoPro which she received at Christmas. It really is the epitome of a summer shot.

Taylor sent the photo in for our annual reader photograph competition - and now she is in the running to win a feature- packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera, worth $579.

To enter simply take a photograph that best expresses what summer means to you and send it to us. Could it be any easier? So get your camera, or your phone, out and get snapping.

You can enter by our website, or via email: gladstoneobserver. com.au/iamsummer or newsroom@gladstone observer.com.au.