Shane Webcke talks workplace safety in Gladstone

Declan Cooley
| 21st Oct 2016 1:19 PM
STAYING SAFE: Shane Webcke will hold a breakfast with locals to talk about the importance of Workplace Health and Safety.
STAYING SAFE: Shane Webcke will hold a breakfast with locals to talk about the importance of Workplace Health and Safety. Richard Whitfield

GLADSTONE business leaders and work safety professionals have been urged to come and have breakfast with rugby league legend and Queensland Safety Ambassador Shane Webcke.

The footy star and other guest speakers will talk about how good safety management could benefit your workers' health and your business' bottom line.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland head Dr Simon Blackwood said the event would be one of the highlights of Safe Work Month, held each October across the state.

"Safe Work Month is a great chance for Gladstone businesses to show their support for safer workplaces by getting along to this forum, or holding events at their own workplaces,” Dr Blackwood said.

"As the Queensland Safety Ambassador, Shane Webcke (will highlight) why working safer is better for staff, better for business and better for the Queensland and Gladstone economies.”

The breakfast forum will cover safety leadership, culture and how business can achieve a return on investment in health and safety. Paramedic and trauma counsellor Paul Spinks will also speak on physical and mental health issues and how workplaces can address this.

The Gladstone Safe Work Month Breakfast Forum is on Friday October 28 from 7am to 9am. Tickets are still on sale, with bookings to be made at worksafe.qld.gov.au.

The tickets cost $77 per person.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  queensland safety ambassador safe work month shane webcke workplace health and safety

