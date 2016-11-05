31°
Opinion

'Sexy and powerful': Road test and review of $30K motorbike

Tyler Carmen | 5th Nov 2016 3:58 PM
STYLISH: Tyler Carman takes the new Harley Davidson for a test ride.
STYLISH: Tyler Carman takes the new Harley Davidson for a test ride.

As a motorcycle enthusiast I have been lucky enough to ride some great motorcycles and when given the chance to ride the NEW 2017 Softail Breakout from Harley-Davidson, I couldn't say no.

Although I have never ridden a Harley before, I can say I really enjoyed it.

Ridding the Breakout was very different to some of the Triumph cruises I have ridden and my current motorcycle which is a Yamaha R1.

The air-cooled 45 V-Twin at the heart of every Sotfail model is a prime example of what makes a Harley-Davidson extremely satisfying.

 

Tyler Carmen takes the new Harley Davidson for a test ride.
Tyler Carmen takes the new Harley Davidson for a test ride.

The sound is simply amazing.

The Softail family gets an upgrade with the High Output Twin Cam 103B engine now giving a maximum of 133Nm of torque.

With 133Nm or torque a massive 18-inch, 240mm wide tyre has been used to exurb the power. This is the widest rear tyre Harley-Davidson has used on a Breakout.

 

Tyler Carmen takes the new Harley Davidson for a test ride.
Tyler Carmen takes the new Harley Davidson for a test ride.

This motorcycle doesn't just have power, it's comfortable.

With the posture required to sit on the bike you would be able to sit for a long time without and issues.

The look of this motorcycle is SEXY, yep it's SEXY.

The Breakout motorcycle makes a powerful impact even standing still. It's pure, clean lines, low-slung profile, stretched stance, big wheels and chopped fenders all shout premium custom design. Its 21-spoke Turbine wheels are definitely a stand out.

 

Tyler Carmen takes the new Harley Davidson for a test ride.
Tyler Carmen takes the new Harley Davidson for a test ride.

The only thing I don't like about the Breakout is that the mirrors sit quite low. Because of where they sit, when reaching for the clutch or the front break leaver your knuckles brush the bottom side of the mirror.

This may not happen to everyone as it depends on your height but as they are not adjustable to move up or down you would need to purchase an extender to resolve this issue.

 

 

The team from Harbour City Harley-Davidson check out the new Softail Breakout.
The team from Harbour City Harley-Davidson check out the new Softail Breakout.

Overall the NEW 2017 Softail Breakout is one very nice piece of machinery and I would recommend this bike to anyone who wants power, the look and to be comfortable.

With the starting price at just under $30,000 you can't really go wrong.

