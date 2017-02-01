'Serious risk': 60kgs of rubbish picked up from popular Gladstone beach

A resident who sent this in said he was disgusted to find rubbish trashed at Lilleys Beach recently.

LILLEY'S Beach is now 60kg of rubbish better-off as volunteers flocked to the popular Gladstone destination for a much needed clean up on Tuesday.

The reckless littering of residents and tourists of the beach poses a huge threat to turtle hatching season, Council's Environment and Community Services Committee Chair councillor Cindi Bush said residents and visitors were reminded to dispose of rubbish appropriately for this reason.

"There is no reason for local beach goers to leave rubbish at the popular weekend camping spot, Cr Bush said.

"It's turtle hatching season and rubbish can pose a serious entanglement risk to hatchlings as they emerge from their nests.”

"Keep rubbish in a centralised, secure location and remember to pack away and dispose of it when leaving the location.

"A common sense approach to the removal of rubbish helps save our marine environment.

The Kuwait University Dive Team, Conservation Volunteers Australia, Gidarjil Development Corporation and the council all took part in the clean up.