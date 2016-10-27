Gladstone bargain hunters go nuts for neighbours junk

SELL OFF: Nigel Muldoon and his wife Melissa feel as if they've lifted a big weight off their shoulders after having a once in a life-time spring clean.

A RECORD number of Gladstone sellers took part in this year's Garage Sale Trail.

Mayor Matt Burnett said there were 80 sellers within the region registered for last Saturday's sale day.

"This is the third year that Gladstone Regional Council has been a council partner for the event and each year the number of participants in our communities has continued to grow," Cr Burnett said.

Cr Cindi Bush said the number of sellers participating was at first low with an influx signing up closer to the day.

"Residents supported the sale by buying, selling and reusing pre-loved possessions and diverting them from landfill," she said.

"The initiative also provided social benefits for residents to get together to host group or combined sales and to make a little extra money selling items they no longer used or wanted."

Sellers from this year can now view the useful tips for unsold items on the Garage Sale Trail at garagesaletrail.com.au