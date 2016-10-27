OPINION: Banks fear Gladstone future: Councillor

This is an opinion, and only represents the views of the author.

REGIONAL Queensland deserves a helping hand on housing.

The economic engine room now needs a bit of tender love and care. The community has demanded action and we have listened.

We are directly acting on the undesirable housing sale oversupply leading to potentially 30% deposits being asked. Part of the problem is banks' fear on future (lack of) numbers of sales.

Brett Wortman

It would be easy to say "not my problem", but it wouldn't be dignified. As a responsible, community representative I feel a moral duty. We are talking about the wellbeing of our community which is a concern for everyone.

Who on a normal income has 30%? Which young person has been working long enough to have that level of savings? Sure mum and dad could use their super, but then who looks after them when they retire?

How would that be looking after our seniors? This is a concern, but we are not alone; from Blackwater to Calliope and Emerald to Gladstone this is a regional issue.

The low prices in housing could allow a whole generation of our young locals the security of home ownership.

To include existing dwellings in the first home owners' grant is visionary leadership leading to generational change, locally in regional Queensland.

We have an opportunity to secure the future of our youth.