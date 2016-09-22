'Second largest fall': Gladstone now one of most affordable markets in state

ACCORDING to the Real Estate Institute of Queensland latest June quarter findings, the Gladstone market fell 6.7 per cent this quarter, the second-largest quarterly fall in the state behind only Mackay, which fell 6.9 per cent.

This means, with a median house price of $331,250, the Gladstone market is now one of the most affordable in Queensland, with Rockhampton, Bundaberg and Mackay at even lower median house prices.

The report also shows the vacancy rate in Gladstone has dropped from 11.3% in the March quarter to 10.2%.

Gladstone still maintains the highest residential vacancy rate in the state.

The report shows that Gladstone is also one of the cheapest regional cities to rent, with 3 bedroom houses going at a median weekly rent price of $220 and 3 bedroom town houses $5 cheaper.

This is more than a $20 drop from the March quarter report.