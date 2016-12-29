30°
Search for sunken boat goes on

Declan Cooley
| 29th Dec 2016 1:45 PM
South Hill area on Curtis Island.
South Hill area on Curtis Island. Google maps

GLADSTONE Water Police have been unable to find the boat involved in an accident, which left one woman dead.

The incident happened on Tuesday night about 7.20pm.

Officer in Charge of the search effort Sergeant John Kernan said it was like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

The incident left a 73-year-old woman dead and a 14-month-old baby boy needing urgent medical care.

Sgt Kernan said muddy water and strong tides meant the search area would have to be increased.

"If it managed to go with the current it could be right down in The Narrows,” he said.

"We've been using depth sounding equipment but it's still very hard.

"We want to seize the boat to ensure it didn't collide with rocks and verify what happened.”

The investigation is continuing. A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

